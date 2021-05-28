Recruitment Market by Growing Investments, Sales, Size, Share, Trends, Segments, Estimates, Manufacturers, Types, Regions and Application & Forecast to 2025

Orbis Research recently published a report focused on Global Recruitment Market .The following report highlights some of our thoughts on this market and its potential.

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recruitment refers to a process of looking out for employees for an organization. The operations included in this process involve conducting screening of talents, sourcing the talent and job analysis. The Global Recruitment Market has been observing a rise in the rate of growth in the recent times. The performance of the industry which expands as the labor force supply increases is likely to be affected by Demographic trends. A modification in demographic transition can cause the dampening of GDP growth and economic expansion as a result of which a decline in the global Recruitment market is observed. The services and products belonging to the global Recruitment industry have become a necessity of masses rather than considered being a luxury which is one of the primary measures responsible for the upsurge in the market growth.

The growing industrialization across the globe has given rise to the increase in number of companies and organizations in various industry sectors. This rising number of companies needs a proper process for the employee Recruitment which has been boosting the growth of the Recruitment industry across the globe. Recruiting or staffing sales have a very strong connection with gross domestic product (GDP) of a region. It is basically directly in proportion with the GDP rate. The Recruitment market is growing at a substantial rate on global level due to accelerating job opening and hires, high demand for skilled and professional workers, VMS & MSO usage, rising staffing index, rise in foreign born workers and budding new business environment.

The growing penetration of internet and connected device is another aspect causing upsurge in the demand for the Recruitment market. The continuous technological development in the Recruitment industry has given rise to numerous internet Recruitment platforms making it easy for applicants around the world to apply for an opportunity anywhere in the world. The growth trend in the Recruitment market is towards form of open or community-oriented towards the platform, mobile terminal and service specialization. The market performance for Recruitment on global level is being driven by growing the internet thinking, technology development and economic development. The governments across several regions are actively taking initiatives to promote the Recruitment in order to decline rate of unemployment among their regions. These initiatives are anticipated to offer several lucrative opportunities in coming years.

Key Companies

Zhilianzhaopin

51job

Liepin

YJBYS

58 Tongcheng

104HR Bank

Longood

1111HR Bank

Indeed

Key Types

Permanent

Contract Placement

Key End-Use

Manufacturing

Finance

Service

Others

The growth of the Recruitment market is being propelled by various fundamental industry events such as rise in the number of acquisitions and mergers the industry across the globe. In addition to that, the rising volume of industrial production is also one of the crucial aspects providing momentum to the growth of the global Recruitment industry. The continuous growth in the Recruitment industry has given rise to increase in the competition for the players in the industry in recent years. Domestic and Multinational companies together inhabit a big market share on the global level owing to their advance technologies and quantity services. However, the growth of the Recruitment industry is anticipated to be restrained by declining number of unemployed per job openings, ageing workforce and decline in labor force participation.

Table of Contents

CHAPTER 1 MARKET OVERVIEW

1.1 Market Definition and Segment

1.1.1 Product Definition

1.1.2 Product Type

1.1.3 End-Use

1.1.4 Marketing Channel

1.2 Major Regions

1.2.1 Europe Market Size and Growth

Figure Europe Recruitment Market Size and Growth Rate, 2015E-2020F (Million USD)

Figure Europe Recruitment Market Forecast and Growth Rate, 2020E-2025F (Million USD)

1.2.2 America Market Size and Growth

Figure America Recruitment Market Size and Growth Rate, 2015E-2020F (Million USD)

Figure America Recruitment Market Forecast and Growth Rate, 2020E-2025F (Million USD)

1.2.3 Asia Market Size and Growth

Figure Asia Recruitment Market Size and Growth Rate, 2015E-2020F (Million USD)

Figure AsiaRecruitment Market Forecast and Growth Rate, 2020E-2025F (Million USD)

1.2.4 Oceania Market Size and Growth

Figure Oceania Recruitment Market Size and Growth Rate, 2015E-2020F (Million USD)

Figure Oceania Recruitment Market Forecast and Growth Rate, 2020E-2025F (Million USD)

1.2.5 Africa Market Size and Growth

Figure Africa Recruitment Market Size and Growth Rate, 2015E-2020F (Million USD)

Figure Africa Recruitment Market Forecast and Growth Rate, 2020E-2025F (Million USD)

CHAPTER 2 GLOBAL MARKET SEGMENTATION

2.1 Global Production Overview

Table Global Recruitment Revenue (Million USD), Cost (Million USD) and Gross Margin (%) List, 2015-2020

2.2 Global Consumption Overview

Figure Global Recruitment Consumption Value (Million USD) and Growth Rate List, 2015-2020

2.3 Global Production by Type

Table Global Recruitment Revenue by Type, 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Global Recruitment Revenue Share by Type in 2020 (Million USD)

2.4 Global Consumption by End-Use

Table Global Recruitment Consumption Value by End-Use, 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Global Recruitment Consumption Value Share by End-Use in 2020 (Million USD)

2.5 Global Consumption by Region

Table Global Recruitment Consumption Value by Region, 2015-2020 (Million USD)

CHAPTER 3 Europe MARKET SEGMENTATION

3.1 Europe Production Overview

Table Europe Recruitment Revenue (Million USD), Cost (Million USD) and Gross Margin (%) List, 2015-2020

3.2 Europe Consumption Overview

Figure Europe Recruitment Consumption Value (Million USD) and Growth Rate List, 2015-2020

3.3 Europe Production by Type

Table Europe Recruitment Revenue by Type, 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Europe Recruitment Revenue Share by Type in 2020 (Million USD)

3.4 Europe Consumption by End-Use

Table Europe Recruitment Consumption Value by End-Use, 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Europe Recruitment Consumption Value Share by End-Use in 2020 (Million USD)

3.5 Europe Consumption by Region

Table Europe Recruitment Consumption Value by Region, 2015-2020 (Million USD)

CHAPTER 4 AMERICA MARKET SEGMENTATION

4.1 America Production Overview

Table America Recruitment Revenue (Million USD), Cost (Million USD) and Gross Margin (%) List, 2015-2020

4.2 America Consumption Overview

Figure America Recruitment Consumption Value (Million USD) and Growth Rate List, 2015-2020

4.3 America Production by Type

Table America Recruitment Revenue by Type, 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure America Recruitment Revenue Share by Type in 2020 (Million USD)

4.4 America Consumption by End-Use

Table America Recruitment Consumption Value by End-Use, 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure America Recruitment Consumption Value Share by End-Use in 2020 (Million USD)

4.5 America Consumption by Region

Table America Recruitment Consumption Value by Region, 2015-2020 (Million USD)

CHAPTER 5 ASIA MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Asia Production Overview

Table Asia Recruitment Revenue (Million USD), Cost (Million USD) and Gross Margin (%) List, 2015-2020

5.2 Asia Consumption Overview

Figure Asia Recruitment Consumption Value (Million USD) and Growth Rate List, 2015-2020

5.3 Asia Production by Type

Table Asia Recruitment Revenue by Type, 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Asia Recruitment Revenue Share by Type in 2020 (Million USD)

5.4 Asia Consumption by End-Use

Table Asia Recruitment Consumption Value by End-Use, 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Asia Recruitment Consumption Value Share by End-Use in 2020 (Million USD)

5.5 Asia Consumption by Region

Table Asia Recruitment Consumption Value by Region, 2015-2020 (Million USD)

