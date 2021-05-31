Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C. Protects Employees' Rights to Meal & Rest Breaks in Los Angeles County

An employment law firm in Southern California stands ready to fight for employees who have been denied meal and rest breaks by their employers in the LA area.

BURBANK, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives of the Akopyan Law Firm announced today that their law firm protects the rights of employees who have been denied meal and rest breaks by their employers in Los Angeles country.

“In California, employers are generally required to provide non-exempt employees with at least a 30-minute meal break when their work period is more than five hours” said Michael Akopyan, founder and partner at the Akopyan Law Firm, and added, “California employers are generally required to provide non-exempt employees 10 minutes of paid rest periods for every four hours worked,”

Employees working in the Los Angeles area who feel that they may have been denied meal and rest breaks are welcomed to contact Akopyan Law’s employment law attorneys in Burbank to discuss their potential case in a complimentary case evaluation. “We are dedicated to protecting employees and enforcing their rights,” added Akopyan.

Each lawyer at the Akopyan Law Firm A.P.C. has more than a decade of experience in litigating employment cases and personal injury cases. The Akopyan Law Firm A.P.C. is dedicated to protecting the rights of workers who fall victim to discrimination, harassment, retaliation, wrongful termination, or other illegal conduct in the workplace. Employees who are terminated, laid-off, or demoted often don't know their rights and needlessly suffer at the hands of their supervisors and/or employers. Every employee deserves to work in an environment free of discrimination, harassment and retaliation.

Akopyan Law Firm A.P.C.'s team of attorneys Ani M. Akopyan and Michael Akopyan (https://www.akopyanlaw.com/attorneys/michael-akopyan/) were named to the 2020 Southern California Super Lawyers List. Ani and Michael have combined experience of more than 30 years. They have recovered millions of dollars for their clients.

For more information, please visit https://www.akopyanlaw.com/practice-areas/ or call (818) 509-9975 today for a complimentary case evaluation.

###

About Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C.

The Akopyan Law Firm is committed to restoring the balance of power against the government, large corporations, and insurance companies alike whenever they seek to deprive people of their rights. The Akopyan Law Firm is dedicated to defending its clients against oppression and can stand up for them in their time of need.

The Akopyan Law Firm's employment lawyers in Burbank are dedicated to helping employees stand up for themselves and speak truth to power whenever they are wronged. The Akopyan Law Firm has experience handling nearly every kind of employment law case.

Contact Details:

Michael Akopyan

Ani M. Akopyan

2600 W. Olive Ave. Suite 587,

Burbank, CA 91505

Phone: (818) 509-9975