Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C. Protects Employees' Rights to Paid Sick Time in LA County

One of Burbank's premier law firms provides legal help to employees who have been denied paid sick time by their employers.

BURBANK, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives of the Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C. based in Burbank, California, announced today that the law firm fights on behalf of workers and protects their right to paid sick time off in LA County and elsewhere in Southern California.

"We stand ready to fight for employees who have been denied paid sick time off by their employers," said Michael Akopyan, founder and partner at the Akopyan Law Firm. Akopyan went on to add that “California's Healthy Workplaces, Healthy Families Act of 2014 requires most employers to provide eligible employees with at least 24 paid hours or three paid sick days per year, whichever is greater.”

“Paid sick days” means “time that is compensated at the same wage as the employee normally earns during regular work hours” and is provided to the employee for the following purposes of diagnosis, care or treatment of an existing health condition, or preventive care, for an employee or an employee's family member; and to allow employees who are victims of domestic violence, sexual assault or stalking to obtain relief (i.e., restraining orders), to obtain services or to seek medical and psychological attention.

"If you are in the Los Angeles area and believe that your paid sick leave rights were violated by your employer, call one of our attorneys to discuss your specific situation" said Akopyan. "Our employment attorneys have substantial experience representing employees and can help you restore your rights."

Each lawyer at the Akopyan Law Firm A.P.C. has more than a decade of experience in litigating employment cases and personal injury cases. The Akopyan Law Firm A.P.C. is dedicated to protecting the rights of workers who fall victim to discrimination, harassment, retaliation, wrongful termination, or other illegal conduct in the workplace. Employees who are terminated, laid-off, or demoted often don't know their rights and needlessly suffer at the hands of their supervisors and/or employers. Every employee deserves to work in an environment free of discrimination, harassment, and retaliation.

Akopyan Law Firm A.P.C.'s team of attorneys Ani M. Akopyan and Michael Akopyan were named to the 2021 Southern California Super Lawyers List. Ani and Michael have combined experience of more than 30 years. They have recovered millions of dollars for their clients.

About Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C.

The Akopyan Law Firm is committed to restoring the balance of power against the government, large corporations, and insurance companies alike whenever they seek to deprive people of their rights. The Akopyan Law Firm is dedicated to defending its clients against oppression and can stand up for them in their time of need.

The Akopyan Law Firm's employment lawyers in Burbank are dedicated to helping employees stand up for themselves and speak truth to power whenever they are wronged. The Akopyan Law Firm has experience handling nearly every kind of employment law case.

