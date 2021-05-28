Twitter’s upcoming ‘Twitter Blue’ subscriber offer is slowly taking shape

While Twitter recently reopen public profile verification applications, most users are unlikely to meet the updated criteria and will not be able to get the coveted blue check mark on their username. But there may soon be another way to highlight your Twitter superiority, albeit through paid means.

Earlier this month, the reverse engineering expert made the announcement Jane Manchun Wong discover that Twitter is working on a new subscription service, currently called ‘Twitter Blue’, which will offer a variety of add-on tweet features to users at a monthly rate.

Now Wong has uncovered more details on the platform’s upcoming subscriber offering, including further insight into the Twitter Blue feature list, as it currently stands, and how users will sign up for the option.

As you can see here, Twitter Blue, which is currently offered $ 2.99 per month, would give access to various add-on features to enhance their experience on the platform.

These features, as they currently exist, are:

Undo tweets – We reported on this previously, but as it sounds, tweets can undo users retrieving their sent tweets within 5-10 seconds of posting, which can help catch the small grammatical errors in errors that can be a major annoyance in the tweeting process. This is not tweet editing, but probably as close as you will ever get.

– We reported on this previously, but as it sounds, tweets can undo users retrieving their sent tweets within 5-10 seconds of posting, which can help catch the small grammatical errors in errors that can be a major annoyance in the tweeting process. This is not tweet editing, but probably as close as you will ever get. Bookmarks Collections – This feature would enable users to categorize their saved tweets in assigned topic folders, which provide more ways to manage your favorite content in the app. This can be especially useful for e-commerce offers, which Twitter is currently also develops

– This feature would Reader mode – It seems like it’s still evolving, but the browser mode allows users to ‘convert tweets into easy-to-read text’, and probably merge them into a single Notepad-like screen. There are no examples of this yet.

– It seems like it’s still evolving, but the browser mode allows users to ‘convert tweets into easy-to-read text’, and probably merge them into a single Notepad-like screen. There are no examples of this yet. Color theme – One of the newly added color themes, will allow users to choose from a variety of color options for their tweet display (image below). As some users have noticed, you can actually do this – One of the newly added color themes, will allow users to choose from a variety of color options for their tweet display (image below). As some users have noticed, you can actually do this already do it on the desktop , but when you update your color settings, those changes are only visible to you. You may also be able to change the color settings for profile visitors.

Program Icon Twitter Blue subscribers also get a new selection of appropriate app icons that they can use on their device.

So this is the Twitter Blue offering, based on what we now know – undoing tweets, bookmark collections, new thread reading options and new color settings, which may or may not be visible to others in the app.

Will it be worth $ 2.99 a month to you?

Undoubtedly, many people do not want to pay, but it does not really matter, because Twitter only needs a small percentage of its users to sign up to make it worthwhile to develop it.

Twitter has 199 million daily active users, which means that even if it is just 1% of them report, this will still equate to about $ 6 million per month (+ $ 18 million per quarter) in direct revenue for the company. And some people will indeed sign up – and if Twitter can further sweeten the Twitter Blue offering over time, it will bring in more people, which can quickly make it a very lucrative addition, and a huge earner for the company, aimed at to significantly increase its revenue rate over the next few years.

And while additives like different colors may not mean much to you, these types of customization features mean a lot to some people.

Online multiplayer game Fortnite is an excellent example of this – Fortnite allows users to play the game for free, but you can sign up and pay for additional features, such as seasonal matching that offers new costumes for your characters and custom weapons, emotions, dances , etc. In 2019, Fortnite introduced $ 1.8 billion in revenue, with a significant amount of it coming from cosmetics in the game – ie ‘character sheets’ that provide custom outfits for your avatar.

Again, Fortnite is actually free to play, so it’s all its money through these add-on features – in fact, Fortnite’s parent company Epic recently reported that it’s earned $ 50 million from a set of custom NFL character sheets only.

People will pay for cosmetic enhancements in the app, and while some people are raising their eyebrows over the suggestion that Twitter wants to charge the cost of such minor additions, the bottom line is that some people will happily pay.

And if you’re not interested, you can keep using Twitter as usual.

Which is also an important point – as reported by TechCrunch, this week, on the recent JP Morgan Global Technology, Media, and Communications conference, Twitter CFO Ned Segal gave extra insight into the developing plans for the company’s tweet subscription, without mentioning the Twitter Blue project specifically by name.

As per TechCrunch:

“[Segal] told investors that its new “premium service” is aimed at people who use Twitter’s service – “and they pay us for it.” Segal noted that this premium offer was one of the two types of subscriptions that Twitter had in the works, and the other was Super Follows. ‘

TechCrunch further noted that Segal also repeated this it will strive to offer these premium features:

“…on top [Twitter’s] continuous improvement with regard to the free version of the service to which everyone will have access. ‘

Twitter needs its free version for scale and maximum ubiquity, but by offering optional additional tools, which can give the company a simple, effective and engaging revenue stream that will make those who do pay tweet more frequently – because if you going to pay, you’ll probably try to make your money too, right?

Actually, it seems to Twitter to be a smart add-on, which caters for more use cases and interests, and possibly, as noted, offers people a way to improve their appearance within the app by paying a few dollars for some add-ons. on-tools.

And Twitter is probably not over yet – as Wong remarked in her original discovery, Twitter may want to add alternative subscriber levels, which will give users access to even more features, such as integration with the newly acquired Roldiens which enables users to read payment wall articles from different sites.

It can also try to add more analytics tools and post features for more serious Twitter users, and if the tools can offer significant value and cost only a few dollars more each month, you can bet people will also sign up to gain. them too.

Yes, the Twitter verses will be noisy and predictably complaining about this due to the conspicuous absence of an edit button. But honestly, it’s a clever play, and it’s a lot of sense for Twitter from different perspectives.

We asked Twitter for more information about the project and will keep you informed of news.