St Albans Barracks / Unlawful Mischief, Resisting Arrest and Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A201821

TROOPER: Andrew Underwood

STATION: St Albans Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 05-27-21 / 4:28 AM

LOCATION: 140 Fisher Pond Road, St Albans

VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief, Resisting Arrest and Assault on Law Enforcement

ACCUSED: Logan McMillan

AGE: 19

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On May 27, 2021, at 4:28 AM Logan McMillan, age 19 of Burlington, was outside the Vermont State Police Barracks in St Albans following a crash investigation. McMillan was observed damaging state property several times and was advised she was under arrest for Unlawful Mischief. While being taken into custody McMillan resisted arrest and assaulted a law enforcement officer. McMillan was transported into the barracks for processing and later released on a citation.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE: July 6, 2021

COURT: Franklin Superior

LODGED – LOCATION: N

BAIL: N

MUG SHOT: N