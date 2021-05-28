Facebook shares new overview of its evolving approach to modeling marketing mixes

Facebook provided some new insights in its evolving approach to Marketing Mix Modeling, which can ultimately provide more opportunities for marketers to better target specific audiences with the right mix of content, and automatically customize, based on consumer trends, to maximize ad performance in its networks.

As explained by Facebook:

MMM (Marketing Mix Modeling) is a data-driven statistical technique that can help marketers quantify the impact of marketing and non-marketing activities on sales. MMM is privacy friendly and uses scientific methodology to analyze and evaluate various factors However, it also has some limitations, for example, it is time consuming for data collection, resource intensive, long delivery time for analysis, and it makes it difficult for MMM to scale and execute. ‘

The privacy-friendly element is key here, as with Apple recently implementing it new directions for ATT data in iOS, and other platforms that want to provide more transparency about data collection, Facebook may soon have much less user data to work with, which will force marketers to look in new directions.

This is where modeling marketing mixes can help – as Facebook notes, working with them analytics solution provider Analytic Edge to create a new, repeatable MMM framework, which is ideal for ultimately helping advertisers speed up their process without requiring the full set-up class of a regular MMM approach.

Facebook has this new process in a summary document, which explains how it could apply the system to a recent campaign by ASUS.

The researchers first outline the MMM process and the benefits they seek with this enhanced model.

Due to the various factors, MMM is difficult to implement effectively, especially for smaller businesses with fewer resources, and even more if the response rate is considered to optimize ad performance. But this new process seeks to address these important issues and provide an established framework for the system.

This is a rather complicated explanation, but the bottom line is that Facebook is creating new, updated, automated processes that will include all of these new elements in a much easier-to-apply system.

“Further innovations are underway that will make MMM on SaaS platforms simpler, automated and AI-driven. This will enable MMM for large and small businesses, which have not previously had access to MMM or could not MMM as a whole. scale. business. “

It could pave the way for better advertising targeting without requiring the same levels of personal data insight that Facebook has applied in the past.

This is an interesting experiment, and it will take some time to develop, but eventually it may mean you have more response options for your ad approaches, which can help maximize ad performance, even with less user data available.

And as noted, it may become even more important over time because more people are not finding the data due to the new Apple directions, and possibly similar restrictions that could also be introduced on Android.

You can read the full overview of the white paper here.