LinkedIn tips on effective approach to brand marketing in a new guide

Want to maximize your branding efforts on LinkedIn?

See the platform record levels of involvement, and is now up to 740 million total members, while activity on the platform is likely to increase during the year as vaccination continues, and more industries want to get back on track after the pandemic.

It can offer a range of new opportunities for your business – but making the most of brand awareness is key. And if you want to improve your LinkedIn status, this new guide can help.

This week, LinkedIn has a simple pocket guide for 7 pages to effective branding on the platform, which outlines the various advertising features and targeting tools to help you get your message across to the right audience.

As you can see here, the guide provides an overview of the various LinkedIn advertising options and notes on where and how to use them.

The guide also contains examples of the different ad placement options, and how they appear within the app.

While LinkedIn also includes notes on its advanced audience targeting tools, and how they can be used for your campaigns.

This is a simple but handy overview of the various promotional options available to you to improve your reach and get your brand messages in front of the right people in the app.

You can download the complete LinkedIn Brand Business Directory here, and further notes on how to list the options in this post.

