Pinterest provides an overview of content removal trends in the second half of 2020

Pinterest has published its latest Transparency report, which sets out all the content removal and other enforcement actions it did during the second half of 2020.

And for the first time, Pinterest has included additional data on its specific content moderation efforts, including the number of pins disabled for policy violations, and both boards and accounts were removed for the same. It provides an interesting overview of the types of policy issues that are most common on the platform – you can read Pinterest’s full H2 2020 Transparency Update here, but in this post we are going to look at some important statistics.

First, on the most common content issues on the platform – as you can see in this list of total image and pin activation for the period, adult content is by far the most concerned issue in the app.

Spam removal is the next biggest element, followed by conspiracy theories, which have undoubtedly received a boost in the past year.

Pinterest has implemented strict rules around various conspiracy-related issues, such as COVID-19 misinformation and general anti-vaccination content, which especially the complete removal of search results related to such queries.

This is a drastic step, and one that may not apply to all platforms so effectively, but the nature of Pinterest and the way people use the app has given it more ability to limit the reach of such content through blunt enforcement measures such as this.

But as you can see, it still works to remove quite a bit – although Pinterest also notes that in most cases only a few of the users ever see these pins before removing them.

As per Pinterest

‘85% of the pens we disabled for medical misinformation were never actually seen by users during this reporting period – even with over 440 million people visiting Pinterest per month. ‘

Again, Pinterest has some clear advantages over other platforms in this regard, due to the way people use the platform, but it’s good to see that Pinterest’s proactive removal efforts have such an impact, and most rules who violates content never gets the chance to get any significant pull in his network.

Pinterest has also given an overview of the cumulative removal of bills and boards due to violations, which in turn suggests that spam and adult content are the biggest culprits in this regard.

The new data points provide an interesting perspective on the key issues facing Pinterest’s moderation teams, and on the ways in which people want to use Pinterest to distribute groundbreaking content. Although Facebook and Twitter generally deal with most of the criticism surrounding such issues, Pinterest has also been used for this purpose. coordinated misinformation and child exploitation content in the past, and as with all platforms, the police should limit the impact as best they can.

These numbers emphasize the scope of the effort, and it is good to see that most of the reported content has limited exposure among Pinners in most cases.

You can read Pinterest’s full H2 2020 Tranparency Report here.