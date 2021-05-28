Vermont State Police press release: sexual assault charge
CASE#:19B104326
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sgt. Jesse Robson
STATION: Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Troop B-East Westminster
CONTACT#: 802 722 4600
DATE/TIME: July 27th 2019, approximately 4:30 AM
INCIDENT LOCATION: A residence in Jamaica VT
VIOLATION: Sexual Assault
ACCUSED: Matthew J. Tyler
AGE: 22
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Springfield VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On July 27th 2019, Vermont State Police began investigating a report of a sexual assault in Jamaica VT. As a result of this investigation, Matthew J. Tyler was found to have sexually assaulted an adult female. The case was filed with Windham County Criminal Court by the Windham State Attorney's Office on 5-27-21. Tyler is currently being held at Southern State Correctional Center on unrelated charges. An arraignment for sexual assault is scheduled for 5-28-21 at 1 PM in Windham County Criminal Court.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 5-28-21 1 PM
COURT: Windham County Criminal Court
LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Center (currently an inmate for unrelated charges)
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Included
Detective Sgt. Jesse Robson
Vermont State Police Troop B – East
1330 Westminster Heights RD
Westminster VT 05346
(802) 722-4600
FAX – (802) 722-4690