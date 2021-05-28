Vermont State Police press release: sexual assault charge

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#:19B104326

 

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sgt. Jesse Robson                           

STATION: Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Troop B-East Westminster                    

CONTACT#: 802 722 4600

 

DATE/TIME: July 27th 2019, approximately 4:30 AM

INCIDENT LOCATION: A residence in Jamaica VT

VIOLATION: Sexual Assault

 

ACCUSED: Matthew J. Tyler                                              

AGE: 22

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Springfield VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On July 27th 2019, Vermont State Police began investigating a report of a sexual assault in Jamaica VT.  As a result of this investigation, Matthew J. Tyler was found to have sexually assaulted an adult female.  The case was filed with Windham County Criminal Court by the Windham State Attorney's Office on 5-27-21.  Tyler is currently being held at Southern State Correctional Center on unrelated charges.  An arraignment for sexual assault is scheduled for 5-28-21 at 1 PM in Windham County Criminal Court. 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 5-28-21 1 PM           

COURT: Windham County Criminal Court

LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Center (currently an inmate for unrelated charges)    

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Included

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Detective Sgt. Jesse Robson

Vermont State Police Troop B – East

1330 Westminster Heights RD

Westminster VT 05346

(802) 722-4600

FAX – (802) 722-4690

 

