OFFICE OF THE GOVERNOR NEWS RELEASE: HAWAI’I STUDENTS HONORED IN NATIONAL CYBER SCHOLARSHIP COMPETITION FOR HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS

HONOLULU – Nine Hawaiʻi high school students were named National Cyber Scholars by the National Cyber Scholarship Foundation, a charitable foundation created to help the United States in addressing the current cyber skills shortage.

“As cyber-attacks become more prevalent and confrontational in nature, it is incredible to see a rising interest in cybersecurity among high school students. These scholars prove that we have the talent to develop future leaders in technology right here in the islands,” said Gov. Ige. “Congratulations to all Cyber scholars and finalists. We are proud of you for displaying your exceptional capabilities and knowledge while representing Hawaiʻi on a national stage.”

Hawaiʻi’s National Cyber Scholars are among the best 600 high school students nationwide who completed the 48-hour competition, which challenged participants to solve computer security problems or capture and defend computer systems. In total, including Scholars, finalists, and other honorees, Hawaiʻi students earned more than $61,500 combined, in scholarships and training opportunities.

The awarded Cyber Scholars include:

Hitoki Kidahashi (Mid-Pacific Institute), McKenzie Kurosu (Mid-Pacific Institute), Ethan Morrell (James Campbell High School), Micah Nishihira (Mililani High School), Kirk Olkowski (home school), Leonardo Sabetta (Mililani High School), Sean Safi (ʻIolani School), Shelby Sibert (Myron B. Thompson Academy) and Alexa Simao (ʻIolani School),

The awarded finalists include: Colby Fujino (Mid-Pacific Institute), Ian Nakashima (Mid-Pacific Institute), Zachary Orr (Mid-Pacific Institute), and Zyler Tengan (Mililani High School).

The foundation promotes the next generation of cyber security professionals through the provision of $2 million in college scholarships and $13.8 million in cyber security training. Across the country, 30,000 students sought to qualify for the competition- only 5,000 advanced.

More information about the National Cyber Scholarship Competition can be found at https://www.nationalcyberscholarship.org/

