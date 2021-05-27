DHHL NEWS RELEASE: ANAHOLA WATER SYSTEM 432 OVERNIGHT WATER SHUT DOWN

Newsroom Posted on May 27, 2021 in Latest News

(Anahola, Kaua‘i) – The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands (DHHL), through its contractor Kaiwa Construction, will conduct a temporary overnight shutdown of water service for select customers connected to Anahola Water System 432 in Anahola, Kauai. The temporary interruption of water service is scheduled from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. between June 3, 2021 and June 4, 2021.

During the water shut- off, Kaiwa will be working on the replacement of existing PRV stations on the eastern portion of Hokualele Road.

DHHL anticipates that all lessee properties makai of the farmer’s market located on Hokualele Road, Kamalomalo’o Place, and Malama’aina Place will be affected.

Customers in the impacted area are encouraged to be prepared by storing water for drinking and personal household needs. Although DHHL does not anticipate interruptions for lessee lots located mauka of the farmer’s market, the Department encourages all customers of Anahola Water System 432 to be prepared for unforeseen emergencies.

Prior to the overnight shutdown, a separate contractor, Aqua Engineers, will conduct an open/close test on the main valve to isolate the pressure-reducing station. This test is scheduled for May 28, 2021, between 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

DHHL maintains four water systems statewide. Those water service areas are in Anahola, Kauaʻi; Hoʻolehua and Kalamaʻula, Molokaʻi; and Kawaihae and Puʻukapu, Hawaiʻi Island.

For more information, call (808) 620-9500.

###