Kahawa 1893: The First Black Woman-Owned Coffee Brand in Trader Joe’s

Brand takes consumer connection to farmer to next level with QR code on packaging that allows buyer to send a tip to the farmer's e-wallet

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahawa 1893 coffee has made history as the first Black woman-owned coffee brand to be sold at Trader Joe’s. Earlier this month, Kahawa 1893 debuted on shelves in all 200 Trader Joe's stores in California. The brand’s momentous rollout will be followed by expansion into other regions across the nation. 

“Being the first Black woman-owned coffee brand to be sold in Trader Joe’s is not only an exciting time for me but also signifies a commitment in showcasing the amazing diversity in the marketplace by Black-owned brands,” stated Margaret Nyamumbo, Founder and CEO of Kahawa 1893. "I am thrilled to share the rich and aromatic flavors of Kahawa 1893, a true Kenyan coffee with consumers while supporting the female African coffee farmers who are an integral part of this incredible journey.”

Kahawa 1893 coffee is grown in Kenya and roasted fresh in San Francisco by Nyamumbo, a third-generation coffee farmer. The brand offers whole beans, ground, and convenient, eco-friendly single-serve coffee packs— compostable coffee bags that steep within 5 minutes. A variety of blends including Kenyan, Peaberry, Serengeti, Ethiopian, Safari, 1893 Espresso, Decaf, and Single-Serve Coffee are available.

Nyamumbo, a former Wall Street Investment Banker and Harvard graduate, created Kahawa 1893 in 2017 as a means of providing premium, traceable Kenyan coffee to consumers while helping to empower female African coffee farmers with sustainable wages.

“When a consumer buys coffee at Trader Joe’s, they can scan a QR code and send a tip to a farmer's e-wallet who will receive that money directly. Kahawa 1893 matches all tips to double the impact,” continued Nyamumbo.

For more information about Kahawa 1893, please visit www.kahawa1893.com.

For samples, images, and interview opportunities, please contact debbie.koke@orcapr.com/Tel.914-536-7557.

 


