Assembly budget subcommittee says no to $60M for court backlogs

(Subscription required) An Assembly budget subcommittee said no Wednesday to a $60 million request to ease court backlogs and also rejected a proposal to allow remote hearings for all civil cases. This does not mean the proposal is dead, but Gov. Gavin Newsom and the judicial branch will probably need to present a more detailed plan.

