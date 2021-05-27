Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Intent to Award Sole Source SFY 2022 Victim/Witness Assistance Grant

The Department of Commerce (Commerce) intends to award a sole source contract to Washington Association of Prosecuting Attorneys. The contract will be awarded on or about July 1, 2021, and will expire on June 30, 2022. The contract not-to-exceed amount is $90,000.00. The contract may be amended to extend performance and/or increase funds.

This contract provides for delivery of technical assistance to victims and witnesses of crime. (List of deliverables within public notice).

Responses due: June 1, 2021.

Download Public Notice PDF

