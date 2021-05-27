Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 540 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 219,065 in the last 365 days.

Statement by Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea on House Passage of Rhode Island 250th Commission Bill

"Tonight the Rhode Island House of Representatives voted unanimously to approve H.6002 and the creation of the Rhode Island Semiquincentennial (RI 250th) Commission. This bill will allow our state to promote its unique role in the founding of our country and stimulate our local economy through civic engagement and tourism opportunities.

I thank House Speaker Joseph Shekarchi and the bill's sponsors, Representatives Kennedy, Abney, McNamara, Azzinaro, Edwards, Solomon, Shanley, and Vella-Wilkinson, as well as the entire House for their support.

I also thank the Rhode Island Senate for passing the companion bill (S.810) last month. Thank you to Senate President Dominick Ruggerio and the bill's Senate sponsors, Senators Goodwin, McCaffery, Archambault, and Pearson for your support in passing this legislation that will help Rhode Island attain rightful recognition for its role in the birth of our country."

-Secretary of State Nellie M. Gorbea

You just read:

Statement by Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea on House Passage of Rhode Island 250th Commission Bill

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.