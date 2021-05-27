7 Strategies for Memorial Day Sales

Memorial Day means many things to many people. In his heart, it is a day to remember the brave American soldiers who are fighting for this country. For many, Memorial Day weekend is also the start of summer and a chance to strike a deal during the annual holiday shopping event.

The shopping opportunity is no longer the retention of brick-and-mortar stores. Research by Namogoo shows that e-commerce sales rose the most on Memorial Day 2020, up 380 percent from the previous year. The conversions also increased by 335 percent.

However, these kinds of figures do not happen with magic. Marketing plays an important role in the success of your store.

Therefore, I will show seven strategies to raise your commemorative day sales.

7 tips for commemorative e-commerce sales

A record memorial day does not happen by accident. By using one or more of the following tips, your store gives you a better chance of getting noticed, gaining new customers and having a great weekend.

1. Start a paid advertising campaign that showcases your sales

To be successful during Memorial Day weekend is to stand out. Big brands can do this with television ads or billboards. Smaller brands often stick to social media. I recommend combining the two via a paid social media advertising campaign.

While few brands can afford to use a TV ad, many e-brands can afford a short paid advertising campaign, especially if it suitable for conversions.

There are two important factors you need to get right: the channel you are advertising and the creative you are using.

I recommend that you keep Facebook or Google for your paid ads. These platforms offer the best reach and the best targeting tools to ensure that your paid media budget is the furthest.

When it comes to advertising creative, it’s about standing out. The use of red, white and blue and an American flag is a given. Also consider including summer-related images that so many consumers relate to the holiday.

It is essential to remember that, unlike Independence Day, it is a day of remembrance. Keep your show respectful of the cases and their loved ones, even if you focus on summer fun. This ad from My mind’s eye does an excellent job of finding this balance: it is striking, positive and still reminds viewers of the reason for the holiday.

Use Memorial Day hashtags on social media platforms, but be careful with the type of content you post. Some people may use these hat brands to search for information about the holiday itself and may be offended by promotional material.

2. Tease your sales on social media without explaining what it is until Memorial Day

Plaguing your Memorial Day sales on social media is a great way to freshen up anticipation and build a potential customer base ahead of the big day. By running it on social channels, you have the chance to upload thousands of new users who have never bought from you before.

Get your social media calendar well before the holidays. The more time you have to put in, the more anticipation you can build. This is just as true for your email marketing campaign as it is for your social media posts.

For example, The Spoiled Iggy—An artist who makes outfits for Italian greyhounds – bothers their upcoming Memorial Day sales in this simple yet effective image:

3. Start a Flash Sale

Unlike the winter holiday season, the sale of Memorial Day lasts at most a few days. This makes it ripe for flash sales.

These sales usually have significant discounts, and that’s all that encourages consumers to do. impulse purchases. It is also an excellent way to attract attention and ensure that customers visit your store over your competitors.

The best strategy here is to focus on your new summer products. Many consumers wait until Memorial Day weekend to make their spring and summer purchases, which is why they are on the lookout for this season’s items. Make the discount too good to avoid.

It’s just as important to hear the word about your sales. Consider using a paid advertising campaign like the one I described above to boost your sales, but do not forget your email list or social followers.

4. Sell winter items at a deep discount

Everyone loves discounts, especially on Memorial Day. Price drops between 20 percent and 90 percent is common. There is no better time to get rid of the remaining winter items while attracting new customers, than to sell them cheaply.

These sales can happen with your regular Memorial Day sales, or they can stand on their own. It all depends on what products you have for the summer. Brands that are doing well in the summer months can highlight their new product range. On the other hand, winter sports stores may just want to make their strong discount the centerpiece.

5. Honorary veterans and their families

Memorial Day is a memorial day for fallen soldiers. This is why it is essential to stay positive but not be too festive about the unofficial start of summer.

Richard Levick, Chairman and CEO of LEVICK, says:

Memory and relaxation both play important roles in our lives, but they need to take on separate spheres … When brands forget to respect that separation, and when executives who do not understand the true meaning of Memorial Day control marketing and social media of a business. outrageous, insensitive – even offensive – things happen.

In particular, he recommends recommending potential exploitative images of military funeral services, families in mourning, and so on. Many companies put these images on top of each other with the messages of “FLASH SALE!” and “Happy Memorial Day!” which can scratch feathers.

Not all veterans and families want to say ‘thank you for your service’ on Memorial Day and want the day to be focused on those who have been lost. That said, honoring veterans, military soldiers and their families can be done tastefully and well without distracting the focus from the meaning of the day – chances are many of them have lost someone in the line of duty.

There are many ways you can honor veterans and active service personnel. One option is to give them early or preferential access to your sale. The other is to offer them discounts or special offers. You can even give away small items as gifts.

But a special special thing you can do to show your understanding and gratitude? Donate a portion of your proceeds from your Memorial Day sale to a charity that supports the families of fallen soldiers, such as the Tragedy Rescue Program for Survivors (TAPS) or the Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation. Mention this plan in your Memorial Day marketing materials, but keep the focus on those who need help, not how wonderfully you do it.

6. Contact sites that perform sales summaries to see your store

Memorial Day weekend is a fantastic source of content for new publications, many of which include roundings of all the best sales. It is not an accident when brands are included in this compilation. Often this is the result of a lot of outreach work.

Start by finding publications in your industry that have produced Memorial Day compilations in the past. If they did a summary last year, chances are it will appear on the editorial calendar this year.

You can also target larger, broader publications that are not necessarily linked to one industry. Here are some sites that have made a summary of Memorial Day sales in the past:

Then compile an email to be sent to each of these publications. Adjust it a bit, but you can keep most of it the same. Highlight what you have for sale during Memorial Day weekend, the kind of discounts customers can expect and why your deal is better than your competitors.

7. Set up a virtual event with a live sales segment

You do not have to have a brick-and-mortar store to hold a live sale.

There are even some great benefits that stores can achieve by running virtual sales opportunities. They are much more accessible to one. You will be able to accommodate significantly more participants (which means more customers), and they will also be able to engage from anywhere in the world.

It would also be much cheaper to run a virtual sales event than a personal event. Webinar software and a high-quality camera cost up to a few hundred dollars at most. That’s almost all you need. It will be much cheaper for customers who also do not have to travel to your store, which means you will have to spend more money on the sale.

You will want to make your sales opportunity as enjoyable and inclusive as possible. Make sure you run games and activities and not just showcase your products. You can even hold gifts and competitions to give away some of your latest products for free.

However, make sure that you spend some time on your sales products. The purpose of this type of event is to increase sales, so it makes sense to spend at least the last half of the opportunity modeling your new clothing line or showcasing your new products in action.

After the pandemic, you may experience more competition than usual when it comes to online events. It will be worthwhile to announce the word early and promote your virtual event as much as possible. Social media, email campaigns and your website are a great place to start.

Frequently Asked Questions about Memorial Day Sales

On which channels should I show paid ads? Facebook, Instagram and Google are three of the best platforms to run paid advertising campaigns on this Memorial Day weekend. How long should my flash sale last? It can only last a few hours, but do not let it continue beyond the weekend. How can I avoid making money on an important holiday? You can include both summer and ceremony. Do not overdo it because of the joy, but keep the message positive. Consider donating proceeds to relevant organizations. What should I include in my outreach email to publications? Keep your email as short as possible, but try to stand out. Indicate how much consumers can save, what products are offered for sale, and any other essential details. Which platform should I choose for my virtual event? Facebook or Zoom are two popular platforms that are relatively inexpensive (if not free) and stable for hosting events.

Conclusion: How to increase Memorial Day sales

Memorial Day weekend is one of the biggest shopping events on the calendar. You can not just start a sale and expect customers to show up, especially if you are an e-commerce store.

Publishing ads, getting the most out of social media and reaching online publications is essential to word the word. This will be the key to making sure your sales have the right tone with customers increasing conversions.

But do not stop there. The best e-commerce stores use Memorial Day weekend as a starting point and do everything they can to keep holiday sales high to the Memorial Day peak.

What tactics are you going to use this Memorial Day?