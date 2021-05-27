Work on Many Major NDOT Projects to Temporarily Suspend for Easier Memorial Day Holiday Travel

CARSON CITY, Nev. – The Nevada Department of Transportation will temporarily suspend lane closures on many major Reno-area state road projects over the Memorial Day holiday for easier holiday travel.

No construction-related lane closures will take place between the evenings of Friday, May 28 and Monday, May 31 on many NDOT road improvement projects in northwestern Nevada, including reconstruction of the Reno spaghetti bowl, as well as repaving of southwest McCarran Boulevard and the State Route 431 Mt. Rose Highway summit.

The temporary construction shutdown is aimed at making holiday travel through the projects as easy as possible.

Drivers will still see construction equipment staged near the road in project areas, and motorists should continue to drive safely through work zones. NDOT also implements similar temporary construction suspensions during other major holidays and high-traffic events.

Information on NDOT road projects is available at dot.nv.gov or by dialing (775) 888-7000.