Google outlines e-commerce advances, including enhanced AR product exhibits

Google it set out a range of upcoming e-commerce tools, as it seems to help promote users’ interest in online shopping, and to change the search behavior around products in its products.

And these additions can have a huge impact. According to Google, more than a billion shopping sessions are held in its applications every day.

The platform remains the top starting point for many e-commerce searches – and as such, to ensure your products are found, you need to keep up with the latest Google search trends and add-ons to maximize your exposure potential.

Here’s a look at what comes with Google’s shopping tools.

First after the announcement of a new Shopify integration to streamline its Google Shopping Connection process earlier this month, Google is now expanding its third-party shopping partners with WooCommerce, GoDaddy and Square all will soon join the platform’s e-commerce integrations.

It will offers new, simplified processes to enable integration with these platforms into Google’s shopping lists, which will make it easier to link your existing processes and transfer them to Google’s product exhibits on Search, Maps, and YouTube.

In addition, Google wants to keep in touch with the next phase of digital product discovery through the extensive use of AR for article listings and promotions.

“We’ve launched an augmented reality AR experience for the lipstick and eye shadow makeup set, and soon consumers will be able to find the perfectly matched base of brands like L’Oreal and Estee Lauder.”

As you can see here, the new AR screens will be available on different Google discovery surfaces, while AR Try On tools were available on YouTube. since 2019.

But Google also wants to take the tools a step further:

“Consumers also want to visualize what clothing will look like. We are introducing a new AR clothing experience to show how different tops look in people like them.”

Enabling complete virtual start-up experiences through advanced body mapping is the next step in discovering e-commerce, and merging the IRL shopping experience with online tools. Snapchat has made significant progress on this front, with its shoes try on tools and progress Body Tracking Lense which will ultimately facilitate complete trial experiences. It seems that Google is moving in this direction now as well.

Video is also the place where Google wants to promote its general shopping lists, with updated, integrated video displays for product demos and promotions.

Given the popularity of video content wider, the integration makes sense, and it’s going to be interesting to see how Google incorporates these new options into searches and maps – what can make Google My Business offers in the near future a much more important consideration for e-commerce.

Google is also working on more practical connectivity tools, such as linking brand loyalty benefits.

“If a consumer has a loyalty account with you, they will be able to link it immediately soon. If a consumer does not, they can easily join your loyalty program by clicking the ‘Create an Account’ button.”

It can help facilitate increased brand connectivity and improve brand loyalty – which is an important element in linking your e-commerce platforms to third-party search and discovery platforms (ie you can still stay connected, even if the link is indirect) .

In a similar vein, Google also wants to offer more ways to help consumers find relevant discount codes online, consistent with increasing search behavior.

The power of brands has never been so important, but we also know that consumers sometimes just look for a good price. Searches for “discount code” have increased by 50% since last year, and these searches are a great moment for you to drive more. sales. ”

Google will provide more ways to connect users to these results, and highlight relevant listings in its applications, which will help promote sales and promotional activities.

It is also related to the new unified call options that appear in the product list.

This will make it easier for the buyer to find the most relevant options for them, based on Google’s ever-expanding database of product lists.

Google also wants to improve its local inventory display, which will soon see products available for immediate download, download or later download.

While it also wants to add more business listing details, it does emphasize women-led businesses and other properties.

These are some interesting developments, and it certainly emphasizes that brands need to pay more attention to their Google listing options, which are via the Google My Business platform. If you have not considered your direct connection to Google search, it may be time to re-examine your Google My Business details to maximize your sales potential.