Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 540 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 219,071 in the last 365 days.

$45 Million in Relief for Small Local Businesses Advances

Bills creating a Startup Loan Program and continuing the COVID-19 Small Business Grant Program clear committees

DENVER, CO - Today, the Senate advanced two stimulus bills through committees that are part of Colorado’s recovery package.

HB21-1288, sponsored by Senator James Coleman, establishes the Colorado Startup Loan Program to provide loans and grants for people seeking capital to start, restart, or restructure a business. This program is intended to support businesses in recovering economic losses incurred over the last year and provide easier-to-access capital for entrepreneurs across the state. The bill allocates $30 million to fund and administer the program. HB21-1288 passed the Senate Finance Committee bipartisanly, 5-1.

“With the rapid increase in vaccination rates and the repeal of capacity restrictions, Colorado small businesses are primed for an economic recovery. However, many are still picking up the pieces after the recession of last year,” said Senator Coleman (D-Denver). “This program will help accelerate Colorado’s Comeback by providing small businesses with access to capital, supporting entrepreneurs, and prioritizing financial assistance to disproportionately impacted communities – ensuring our recovery is equitable and lasting.”

HB21-1302, sponsored by Senator Faith Winter, provides $15 million to the successful Energize Gap Fund. Colorado established the fund to support as many Colorado businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic as possible, but it specifically prioritized rural businesses and those that are majority-owned by veterans, women, and minorities. HB21-1302 makes modifications to the program to also prioritize businesses that missed out on the initial cycle of funding, businesses in economically distressed areas, and for-profit sole proprietorships. Additionally, if the Energize fund is to receive more funds in the future, preference will be given to businesses that rent or have a mortgage payment for the business premises or where the business resides at the same address at the business premises. HB21-1302 passed the Business, Labor, & Technology committee unanimously.

Both bills now head to the Appropriations Committee for further consideration. To read the bills and find updates regarding their status, visit leg.colorado.gov.

You just read:

$45 Million in Relief for Small Local Businesses Advances

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.