Governor Phil Scott, Department of Labor award $462,500 through 2021 Vermont Internship Program

Montpelier, VT – Governor Phil Scott and the Vermont Department of Labor announced the recipients of the 2021 Vermont Internship Program today, awarding a total of $462,500 to 20 organizations throughout Vermont.

The Department of Labor promotes internships by providing grants to organizations that support or connect Vermont employers with student-interns from regional technical centers or postsecondary educational institutions.

“Internships play an important role in growing Vermont’s labor force by connecting students with employers as they gain experience and skills that will prepare them for future careers,” said Governor Scott. “By allowing a student to get their foot in the door with Vermont employers, these connections can help keep them here in the state for their careers.”

Applications for grant funding were submitted by organizations across Vermont, including regional technical and career centers, colleges and universities, non-profit organizations, regional development corporations, regional planning commissions, industry associations, chambers of commerce, and other Vermont-based companies. More than $649,000 in grant funding was requested from 32 submitted applications. Applicants were able to submit for up to $25,000 in unmatched grant funding, or up to $50,000 in matched grant funding.

“Investing in work-based learning helps to build talent pipelines into promising careers at the grassroots level,” said Labor Commissioner Michael Harrington. “We know there is a shrinking labor force in Vermont, and this is just another tool in our toolkit to help match employers with interns who very well may become future employees. By providing employers with the immediate workforce they need, while simultaneously helping interns to build valuable skills, it is a win-win for our workforce.”

To learn more about the Vermont Internship Program, as well as opportunities, both for job seekers and employers, please visit the Vermont Department of Labor website at Labor.Vermont.gov.

The 2021 Vermont Internship Program has committed a total of $462,500 to the following grant recipients: