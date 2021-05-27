TikTok publishes new marketing guide for SMEs

As part of the broader ‘Small Business Month’ initiative, through which TikTok sought to promote the benefits of SMEs and promote smaller businesses in the app, TikTok has a new 60-page guide on how SMEs can make the best use of their tools, including a series of explanations, tips, reviews and case studies to provide perspective and guidance to those who want to portray a more effective TikTok strategy.

And if you are considering TikTok in your digital marketing process, it is definitely worth a look. You can download the complete guide here, but in this post we are going to look at some highlights.

As noted, the new guide outlines the benefits of TikTok for Small Business Promotion, and includes a range of engagement statistics and tips that are consistent with this approach.

The guide also includes a series of TikTok-specific tips, designed to help brands implement a more effective approach to their TikTok marketing efforts.

The specific notes here are handy, with TikTok providing clear, practical advice on exactly what brands need to do to maximize their performance on the platform, and what they found to work best in terms of brand content and positions.

TikTok also includes a series of case studies and examples to illustrate the key points, which also provide a valuable perspective to help your planning.

And certainly, more brands are looking for further guidance in their TikTok efforts. According to a recent survey, TikTok is the platform for which most SMEs want to learn more this year as the platform continues to grow and continues to become the next. billion user platform.

If this sounds like you, you should definitely visit this new guide – interesting reading material and valuable notes for your strategy.

You can download the complete ‘Official TikTok Marketing Guide’. here.