FERRAGAMO & GRAZIA USA LAUNCH POP-UP BRAND EXPERIENCE IN MONTAUK
—THE EXCLUSIVE BOUTIQUE OPENS FRIDAY AT MONTAUK’S ICONIC SURF LODGE, KICKING OFF A SUMMER OF VIP EVENTS—
Ferragamo is the perfect launch partner for our inaugural issue of GRAZIA Gazette: Hamptons — Grazia is at its heart an Italian brand that cherishes its heritage—a sentiment we share with Ferragamo.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pantheon Media Group, the U.S. publisher of the Italian fashion and cultural authority Grazia from the Mondadori Group, today announced an exclusive partnership with Italian fashion powerhouse Salvatore Ferragamo to launch a first-of-its-kind shopping experience in the Hamptons.
— David Thielebeule, Grazia USA Editor in Chief
The Ferragamo x GRAZIA USA boutique opens Friday at Montauk’s famed The Surf Lodge, and will run through Memorial Day weekend. Visitors will embrace the spirit of travel by shopping the new Tuscan Wildflowers capsule collection; floral prints featured on summer garments and accessories in celebration of the imperturbable beauty of poppies, daisies, and sunflowers: typical emblems of the enchanting countryside around Florence, homeland to Ferragamo.
The opening of the pop-up shop is part of a wider Salvatore Ferragamo brand experience by GRAZIA USA taking place throughout Memorial Day weekend in the Hamptons, including live activations, exclusive events, and the release of the first-ever Grazia Gazette: The Hamptons, featuring Ferragamo.
“Luxury consumers, particularly Gen Z, are shopping differently than they have before,” said Micaela le Divelec Lemmi, Chief Executive Officer of Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. “Understanding their lifestyle, we are following our customers to present fully immersive experiences that are relevant to them. Salvatore Ferragamo is pleased to partner with a heritage brand like Grazia in creating new brand experiences and this weekend in Montauk is just the beginning.”
Added David Thielebeule, Editor in Chief and Chief Creative Officer of Grazia USA: “I could not be more excited to bring a touch of Tuscany to Montauk this weekend. “Ferragamo is the perfect launch partner for our inaugural issue of GRAZIA Gazette: Hamptons— Grazia is at its heart an Italian brand that cherishes its heritage—a sentiment we share with Ferragamo. Their Tuscan Wildflowers collection is the perfect inspiration for our launch celebration at The Surf Lodge as it truly captures the spirit of summer.”
A minimum of six issues will print between Memorial Day and Labor Day.
In alignment with Grazia USA commitment to sustainability, Grazia Gazette: The Hamptons is 100% carbon neutral, with greener offset printing, no volatile organic compounds (VOCs), and no solvent in its press wash. It boasts blanket wash and coatings. What’s more, the ink is 40–60% vegetable-based, with no VOCs, heavy metals, or petroleum products. It is also fully biodegradable.
ABOUT GRAZIA:
Grazia is Italy's fashion bible, published by the Mondadori Group. For 80 years Grazia has remained in step with changing tastes season after season, style after style. At the top end of quality and design, Grazia is the most accomplished ambassador of the “Made in Italy” brand and is a preferred advertising vehicle for designer, fashion, and beauty companies. Thanks to its experience, excellence, and brand value, Grazia is the first Italian weekly magazine to extend its successful formula abroad with 21 editions worldwide in 23 countries, creating the most dynamic magazine network on the market and the global platform graziamagazine.com.
ABOUT PANTHEON MEDIA GROUP, LLC:
Pantheon Media Group (PMG) is an independent next-generation media company that brings one of the most prestigious European fashion magazines to the biggest fashion market in the world. PMG is the exclusive publisher of Grazia USA, the latest franchise of the iconic fashion bible, first launched in Italy in 1938. Also uniquely focused on beauty, culture, society, status, celebrity, and luxury, Grazia USA publishes digitally first and later in print, with the release of the first of its quarterly 400-page magazines in 2021. Grazia USA does more than just inform and inspire an educated audience of influential readers: It is unlike anything the fashion industry in the United States has ever seen. We do not serve readers, we serve users. PMG is a 360-degree media business that is poised for the future, broadening storytelling into virtual and augmented reality, video, television, audio, e-commerce, live events, branded content, innovative advertising solutions and beyond. PMG is headquartered in New York City.
ABOUT SALVATORE FERRAGAMO S.P.A.:
Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. is the parent Company of the Salvatore Ferragamo Group, one of the world's leaders in the luxury industry and whose origins date back to 1927. The Group is active in the creation, production and sale of shoes, leather goods, apparel, silk products and other accessories, along with women's and men's fragrances. The Group's product offer also includes eyewear and watches, manufactured by licensees. The uniqueness and exclusivity of our creations, along with the perfect blend of style, creativity and innovation enriched by the quality and superior craftsmanship of the “Made in Italy” tradition, have always been the hallmarks of the Group's products. With approximately 4,000 employees and a network over 644 mono-brand stores as of 31 December 2020, the Ferragamo Group operates in Italy and worldwide through companies that allow it to be a leader in the European, American and Asian markets.
