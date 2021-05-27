Public Comment Sought on Proposed 2021-2023 Qualified Action Plan for Nebraska Business Innovation Act Programs

The Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) will conduct a public comment period from May 28-June 14, 2021, to allow for citizen input on the State’s proposed 2021-2023 Qualified Action Plan (QAP) for the Nebraska Business Innovation Act (BIA) programs.

The BIA programs are authorized in Nebraska Revised Statutes §§81-12,152 – 81-12,167. The QAP sets forth the activities that will be eligible for assistance under the BIA.

The Department’s emphasis for the current QAP is on the state’s need for innovative business and industry development, increased jobs and investment, leveraged funds and industry support and participation.

Copies of the proposed QAP will be available on May 28, 2021, at https://opportunity.nebraska.gov/2021-2023-bia-action-plan/. Copies can also be requested from Joe Fox at 800-426-6505, 402-471-8604 or joe.fox@nebraska.gov.

Comments will be accepted starting May 28. Mail written comments by June 14, 2021, to Joe Fox, Nebraska Department of Economic Development, P.O. Box 94666, Lincoln, NE 68509-4666. Or, email comments to joe.fox@nebraska.gov. Individuals requiring sensory accommodations, including interpreter services, Braille, large print or recorded materials, should contact Joe Fox at joe.fox@nebraska.gov.

Los individuos que no hablan inglés y los individuos con discapacidad podrán solicitar ayuda y servicios necesarios para contactar el Departamento de Desarrollo Economico, P.O. Box 94666, Lincoln, Nebraska 68509-4666, o joe.fox@nebraska.gov.