Fresh Home Loan Launches, Inependant Mortgage Brokers that Work for the People ™
ALAMEDA, CALIF., USA, May 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fresh Home Loan, a team of expert mortgage brokers helping people finance their dream homes and secure their futures, announced today that it has launched its new business. The new firm works for the people, not the banks, “Independent Mortgage Brokers that Work for the People”™ is the motto and being a wholesale retailer, they are able to offer the people better pricing and more options than most big banks. That said, they have great relationship with multiple lendrs to offer a variety of home loans.
Fresh Home Loan offers a wide range of finance options designed to meet the customer’s needs. The team can assist with cash outs and getting better rates and terms. Fresh Home Loan can help get the best rates and terms on new purchases and refinancing and educate customers about the options available on the market to ensure the most competitive market prices.
Garrick Werdmuller, President and CEO of Fresh Home Loan, is a seasoned mortgage loan officer with over 20 years of experience. Before becoming a mortgage loan officer, Garrick was a sous chef in the San Francisco hotel scene. As a mortgage broker, Werdmuller values the trust and confidence his clients invest in him to help them acquire or refinance their mortgage. He leverages his extensive knowledge of the industry to educate his clients about the best loan options available to them and guide them on what to consider when acquiring a mortgage.
Werdmuller’s passion for serving people and willingness to go the extra mile to ensure home buyers acquire their dream homes have distinguished him as a formidable industry leader and the ideal mortgage broker to work with. His book Home Buying and a Global Pandemic was released in May and is a strategic guide to home buying full of knowledge about the sudden, shocking changes to lending and real estate.
“Our expert team of independent mortgage brokers has been navigating the complex California market for years, serving hundreds of people securing loans, getting approved for a home purchase, or refinancing mortgages on properties already in possession,” Werdmuller said. The real estate market in
California is experiencing increased activity as interest in home buying rebounds in the aftermath of the COVID pandemic.
Fresh Home Loan operates in the San Francisco Bay Area – Oakland Alameda, Berkeley Castro Valley and Pleasanton.
“We know the unique local market like the back of our hand. We are assisting local people looking to purchase a property by leveraging our insider knowledge and expertise in the industry and continuously strive to treat every client and transaction like our own,” said Werdmuller.
Customer Leslie V. said, “Garrick is the best! I feel so lucky to have used Garrick on our recent refi. He made the whole experience super easy for me. We played phone tag for almost a month, and with both my husband and I working full time and doing a lot of traveling, we are very hard to pin down. But he did, and he got us an amazing rate quickly and even had his team came to our house to have us sign the information quickly and conveniently.”
For more information or to start a loan application, visit freshhomeloan.com.
# # #
Media Relations
# # #
Media Relations
