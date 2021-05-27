Shop LC Donates Oxygen Plants to Hospitals in India
Home shopping network supports parent company and Indian community with much need oxygen supplies
Supporting our community is important to our VGL team. During this stressful time, we want to bring hope to those in need by providing much needed resources.”AUSTIN, TX, USA, May 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the world fights against coronavirus, US based company Shop LC works with parent company VGL to leverage its supply chain to get much needed oxygen to the local community in just 15 days.
— Sunil Agrawal, Managing Director VGL
WATCH THE O2 PLANT INAUGURATION
“Supporting our community is important to our VGL team. During this stressful time, we want to bring hope to those in need by providing much needed resources. I am proud of the team for their ability to accomplish this in such a short time.” shares Mr. Sunil Agrawal, Managing Director, Vaibhav Global Limited.
The oxygen generator plant has the capacity to supply 150 beds of oxygen to Santokba Durlabhji Memorial Hospital, Jaipur, India. The entire process from ordering to installation was completed in record time. A second plant soon followed and was installed at Bhartiya Jila Hospital in Churu, India a few days later. This plant has capacity of 30 Nm3. In addition to the oxygen plants, the Shop LC team has also collaborated to provide over 50 oxygen concentrators and BiPap machines.
“If this can save one life, it is worth it.” continues Agrawal.
Since March 2020, the Shop LC team has provided support in many ways to both the community and employees by developing a line of essential products. Also, by distributing over 135,000 face masks and hand sanitizer to over 250 facilities in 35 states, while maintaining a safe and productive operation.
About Shop LC
Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Shop LC, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Vaibhav Global Ltd. (VGL), a vertically integrated company with global sourcing and manufacturing capabilities. Shop LC is a value-conscious, interactive retailer focused on the fine jewelry, beauty, fashion, home decor and lifestyle product categories. Established in 2007, Shop LC reaches approximately 73 million U.S. households via high-definition programming offered live 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. For more information visit www.shoplc.com and download the interactive app on iTunes, Google Play or many other streaming devices or televisions.
###
Darren Bogus
Shop LC
+1 512-903-3021
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn