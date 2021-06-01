VREF Releases 2021 1st Quarter Aircraft Value Market Trend Report
VREF Aircraft Value Reference, Appraisal Services, the leading provider of aircraft appraisals, released their 1st Quarter 2021 Market Trend report today.CHICAGO, IL, USA, June 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chicago, IL – June 1, 2021: VREF Aircraft Value Reference, Appraisal & Litigation Consulting Services, the leading provider of aircraft valuations and appraisals for the aviation industry, released their 1st Quarter 2021 Market Trend report today.
VREF’s subscribers generate over 16,000 complete valuation reports on a monthly basis. Based on the data collected, we have broken down the top valued aircraft based on aircraft type as well as where the activity is occurring. The piston fixed-wing market is up 15-35% from the previous 4th Quarter of 2020, and demand continues to outpace the low supply. The current supply is under 1% and in some cases under 0.1%.
The twin-engine piston market is also back in demand. This is mostly due to people seeking to avoid the airlines or their cars, but also from a new group of small and medium-size companies looking to establish an aircraft operation to assist with their business. Based on the number of reported closings, completed appraisals, and valuations from VREF Online, the interest is growing in the twin market. In fact, the Baron 55 broke the top 20 list of most valued models for the first time in 2021.
The business jet market has demonstrated that older aircraft with some refurbishments are still desirable assets for many first-time buyers. Smaller light to medium-size models has been selling much faster than the supply chain can handle. Excels, Phenoms, CJs (all variants), older Citations, Learjet 60 series, Learjet 40 series, Eclipses, BJ 400s, Citation Xs, Challenger 300s, and 600s are generating more interest than other models.
Another recent trend has been the substantial increase in single-engine turboprop activity and interest levels. From complex Jetprop conversions to brand new Piper M600s, there seem to be many accomplished pilots seeking more range and speed as post-COVID travel continues to grow. Single-engine turboprops are also benefiting from numerous high-performance piston owners trading up. The King Air 90s and 350s also continue to show enormous demand in the pre-owned market.
The peak of the 1st quarter was in April with well over 1400 more valuations completed than on average. Almost 65.5% of valuation activity was from single-engine piston markets.
Prominent Aircraft Market Trends 2021
All Results Are From VREF Online Q1 2021 Data
Top 10 Valued Single-Engine Piston Aircraft
1. Cessna 182 A-R Skylane
2. Cessna 172 I-M Skyhawk
3. Beechcraft Bonanza A36
4. Piper Cherokee PA-28-180
5. Cessna 172 A-H Skyhawk
6. Cirrus SR22
7. Cessna 150 A-M
8. Beechcraft Bonanza 35 A-P
9. Cessna 172 N-P Skyhawk
10. Cessna 172 R/S Skyhawk
Top 5 Valued Twin-Engine Piston Aircraft
1. Beechcraft Baron 55 A/B
2. Cessna 310 B-Q
3. Beechcraft Baron 58
4. Piper Twin Comanche PA-30/39
5. Beechcraft Baron 55 C-E Top 5 Valued Turboprop Aircraft
1. Pilatus PC-12
2. Beechcraft King Air 350
3. Cessna Caravan 208 Series
4. Piper Meridian PA-46 500TP
5. Beechcraft King Air C90
Top 5 Valued Light Business Aircraft
1. Cessna Citation Excel
2. Embraer Phenom 300
3. Cessna Citation Jet CJ3
4. Cessna Citation Jet CJ4
5. Learjet 60 Top 5 Valued Helicopters Aircraft
1. Airbus Astar AS350B3 & B3E & H125
2. Leonardo/Agusta Grand A109S
3. Leonardo/Agusta Grand New AW109SP
4. Leonardo/Agusta AW139
5. Bell 407
Top 5 Valued Large Business Aircraft
1. Gulfstream G450
2. Gulfstream GIV/IVSP
3. Challenger 604
4. Embraer Legacy 600
5. Falcon 900 Series
Valuation Activity by Class
1. 65.5% Single Engine Piston
2. 5% Turbo Props
3. 8% Twin Piston
4. 7% Light Jets
5. 4% Mid-Size Jets
6. 7% Large Jets
7. 2.5% Helicopter
8. 1% Piston Helicopter
Top 10 Domestic Valuation Locations
1. Houston, Texas
2. Pensacola, Florida
3. Minneapolis, Minnesota
4. Boca Raton, Florida
5. Denver, Colorado
6. Dallas, Texas
7. Miami, Florida
8. Ft. Lauderdale, Florida
9. Plano, Texas
10. Pompano Beach, Florida
Top 10 International Valuation Locations
1. Johannesburg, South Africa
2. Toronto, Canada
3. Calgary, Canada
4. Tokyo, Japan
5. Paris, France
6. São Paulo, Brazil
7. Sydney, Australia
8. London, UK
9. Winnipeg, Canada
10. Mexico City, Mexico
About VREF
VREF Aircraft Value Reference, Appraisal & Litigation Consulting Services was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa with offices in Buffalo Grove, Chicago, Rockford, Los Angeles, Boise, Daytona Beach, Austria, Switzerland, China, and Australia.
VREF delivers aircraft and engine data through online subscription services (SaaS) and published quarterly digests.
VREF provides valuations, appraisals, and litigation consulting services to a worldwide client base of aviation professionals including law firms, banks, financial institutions, leasing companies, manufacturers, aircraft owners, aircraft operators, and suppliers. VREF Aircraft Value Reference, Appraisal & Litigation Consulting Services plays a key role in advising decision-makers within the aviation industry. VREF is the Official Valuation Guide and Appraisal company for the AOPA.
For further inquiries:
Jason Zilberbrand
President of VREF
P: +1-844-303-VREF x 700
E: jason@vref.com
VREF.com
Jason Zilberbrand
VREF
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn