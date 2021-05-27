What kind of promotional tweet gets a higher throughput?

Bad news for all you billionaires on social media, blogging out there: when it comes to promoted tweets, money can not buy you happiness.

(Whether it gives you meaning and bliss in real life will leave us debating. I’m personally pretty sure my life would improve significantly if I had enough cash to buy the McBarge, but I deviate.)

While running an advertising campaign on Twitter (or any social platform for that matter) can get your message in front of the right eyeballs, there is no guarantee that your audience will respond to the message as you wish.

Finally, when you pay to promote a Tweet, you’re just buying a delivery mechanism. The content you deliver should still do the job – whether your goal is click through, engagement, stocks or good old-fashioned LOLs.

But what content shall the work done on Twitter? Despite the fact that Advertising engagement on Twitter has increased by 27% in the past year, it is not always 100% clear what makes a successful campaign.

So, in the name of science, the Hootsuite social team bravely put their Twitter feed to the test this month to discover if promoted tweets with images or links do better.

What did they learn? Read better to find out! (Yes, I’m a tease! Go on! And then buy me a floating McDonalds, sheesh!)

Hypothesis: Promoted tweets with link previews get higher click-through rates than promoted tweets with images

The question Hootsuite’s social media team wanted to answer last month was quite specific: get a higher transparency rate, promoted tweets with link previews, or promoted tweets with images?

What prompted this query? A few disappointing figures, to be honest.

In the run-up to sharing its results Digital 2021 report, Hootsuite’s social team has designed a series of infographics that present interesting insights from the annual report.

They have a whole campaign to design these images, all with the aim of driving traffic to see the full report. The idea was that Twitter users would see these interesting images, and wanted to click on the URL to learn more. Fool … right?

Unfortunately, although the promoted tweets gained a large number of views and engagement, only a few users actually browsed. The cost-per-click was $ 3. Ouch.

“It was a poorly performing historical campaign,” laughs Nick Martin, a social engagement specialist.

Like any good social media manager, Nick kept a close eye on the campaign numbers and quickly realized that there might be a problem.

“What I realized is that people come to these tweets and click on the photo, not on the link,” he says. ‘We created all these images to walk extra and attract people, but it seems to have done the opposite … also lots of information and they do not feed where we had to go. ”

To solve the problem, Nick decided to remove the image and the informative text to really simplify it. Would the throughput improve if the promoted tweets only used a link preview instead of a separate image and a link? Only one way to find out.

Methods

To test his hypothesis that users go through to the picture, not the link, Nick launched a new wave of promoted tweets that just displayed a link and its impact measured over the course of a month.

(To be clear: these tweets have an image as far as an image is automatically generated in the link preview, but they were not standalone images designed to be shared on Twitter).

But first he would have to analyze the image-based tweets to create a yardstick for measurement. It appears that between March 1 and April 11, 19 promotional tweets went out with images and achieved a click-through rate of 0.4%.

This report sets out everything that has changed in the last quarter. Is mobile usage higher? Are people’s buying habits different? How can your business take advantage of the changes? Find the answers to these questions and more here: https://t.co/YcNHP3T48W # Digital2021 pic.twitter.com/gOylOWmiFR – Hootsuite (@hootsuite) 22 March 2021

It promotes Tweet with image was a top performer with 48 link clicks … but it was only equal to a 0.09% link click rate and a $ 4.37 CPC.

The eternal battle for the Internet’s attention continues. Dogs get the first treat this time. https://t.co/b7KReqEU0m pic.twitter.com/tCyN12KT3e – Hootsuite (@hootsuite) 10 February 2021

Another promoted Tweet with an image received only one link click: it’s a 0.03% click.

And the winner who spends the most time using social media is … the Philippines! Find and analyze more data in our research report here: https://t.co/xek53Utd7S # Digital2021 pic.twitter.com/5HpWwxZZMg – Hootsuite (@hootsuite) 5 February 2021

Another example of a poorly performing tweet with an image. Although it had a high engagement rate of 2.45%, there were no link clicks.

Then, between April 12 and May 13, Nick posts four tweets with no images to compare.

He kept the text vague and focused on a call to action to read the full report. “I wanted to create a ‘less is more’ situation,” he says.

Here’s what happened …

Results

TLDR: Promoted tweets with previews of links from executed promoted tweets with images.

In this experiment, Nick sent four promoted tweets with link preview, and those four became the best performers of the campaign.

Of the total of 623 link clicks, there are more than 500 of the four posts. The throughput rose from 0.04% to 0.13%: a dramatic jump.

We # Digital2021 report is out now. Dive deep into ALL the global data we have for you. https://t.co/SiXytc59wy – Hootsuite (@hootsuite) 12 April 2021

This link preview Tweet promotion was a top performer with 237 link clicks: a 0.15% clickthrough rate and a $ 1.91 CPC.

Newly released! We # Digital2021 report was updated for Q2. Look at ALL the data we have here for you https://t.co/v9HvPFvCfb – Hootsuite (@hootsuite) 28 April 2021

Meanwhile, this Promoted Tweet (just a link, no image) earned 144 link clicks (a 0.17% click and $ 2.15 CPC). Much better!

It was just a few easy adjustments – taking the images away, simplifying the text – that yielded positive results for Nick and the Hootsuite team. (The timing was roughly the same for both types of jobs.)

That said, it’s important to note that while this change was very helpful in getting clicks, it could happen. not be helpful if redirects are not part of your social media goals.

The promoted tweets with photos, for example, had a very high engagement rate. So if engagement is your goal, promotional tweets with photos may be a better choice for your needs. In terms of social, success is ultimately relative.

What do the results mean?

Listen, it’s a chase that the beautiful infographics of the social team did not achieve the desired results. But this hiccup has only led to valuable lessons that any social media team can use with their own next paid campaign. (Thank you for your sacrifice, Nick and co.!)

Reduce friction in your ads

“The lesson here is that if you want people to click on the link, you need to make sure that everything they click on refers directly to the link,” says Nick. Do not knock around the forest. Be direct, short and sweet so that there is no confusion.

Do you need help writing a clear, compelling call to action? We covered you.

Images increase engagement, not click

Images can be an absolutely powerful tool in your Twitter arsenal. But only because you can use it does not mean you should.

Be intentional about your media choices and formatting to make sure you get the message you want. (Is engagement your goal? Images are a great place to start … and we have some more ideas here on the blog.)

Keep track of analytics

A social campaign is not a set-it-and-forget-it kind of operation. Because Nick kept a close eye on the response and data coming in, he was able to point out a negative trend early on and change tactics to social team goals.

Keep an eye on your analytics and do not be afraid to switch tactics if necessary. Find our complete guide to Twitter analysis here.

Thanks to Nick and the team who shared these intimate insights for the Experimental blog: true heroes of the social media science community. If you have not yet had the chance to Digital 2021 report, it’s full evenly more amazing stats like this blog post, if you can believe it. Look at that!

Or, if you want to lead more of your Twitter marketing campaigns, explore Hootsuite’s complete guide to Twitter here.

