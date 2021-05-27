Suspect Sought in a Robbery (Snatch) and Theft One (Stolen Auto) Offenses: 100 Block of Carroll Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fourth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in reference to a Robbery (Snatch) and Theft One (Stolen Auto) offense that occurred on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in the 100 block of Carroll Street, Northwest.

At approximately 9:34 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect snatched the victim’s vehicle keys then fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the video below:

https://youtu.be/qFQfHTTnUIo

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.