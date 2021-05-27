NDOT Completes Major Construction of Farm District Road Multi-Use Path in Fernley

CARSON CITY, Nev. – The Nevada Department of Transportation on May 27 will complete major construction on extension of a multi-use path on Farm District Road in Fernley. The newly-extended path will enhance traffic mobility and safety.

Major construction of the new section of 10-foot wide path on Farm District Road between Crimson Way and Jasmine Lane will complete Thursday, May 27. Minor finishing drainage work will take place over coming weeks. Pedestrians have been able to use the path over recent weeks as construction completed.

Begun in December of 2020, the project extended an existing multi-use path on the southwestern side of Farm District Road by approximately two miles from where it previously ended near Cottonwood Elementary School. The path extension will enhance access and safety for pedestrians, bicyclists and schoolchildren traveling between residential areas in southern Fernley and local schools and other neighboring destinations.

State highway information is available at dot.nv.gov or by calling (775) 888-7000.