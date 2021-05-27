Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 541 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 219,063 in the last 365 days.

U.S. 1 (Baltimore Pike) Moving Lane Closures Next Week for Coring Operations in Chadds Ford, Concord Townships

King of Prussia, PA – U.S. 1 (Baltimore Pike) motorists will encounter moving lane closures in both directions at various locations between Hoffman Mill Road and Pole Cat Road on Wednesday, June 2, through Friday, June 4, from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM, for coring operations under a project to repair and resurface approximately six miles of U.S. 1 (Baltimore Pike) in Chadds Ford and Concord townships, Delaware County and Pennsbury Township, Chester County, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

U.S. 1 (Baltimore Pike) motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because backups and delays will occur due to these mobile operations. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Under this project, PennDOT’s contractor will mill, overlay and rehabilitate the existing pavement; perform concrete patching and concrete base repair as needed; construct new concrete curbed median; install new pavement markings, rumble strips, delineators and signs; and upgrade guiderail and curb ramps.

Allan Myers, LP of Worcester, Montgomery County, is the general contractor on the $13.7 million project, which is financed with 80 percent federal and 20 percent state funds.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit www.penndot.gov/District6TrafficBulletin.

Information about infrastructure in District 6 including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPhilly and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/groups/phillypenndot and Instagram at www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

# # #

US 1 Baltimore Pike Lane Closures Hoffman Mill to Pole Cat.jpg

 

 

You just read:

U.S. 1 (Baltimore Pike) Moving Lane Closures Next Week for Coring Operations in Chadds Ford, Concord Townships

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.