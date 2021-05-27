Project to Replace the Route 3010 Bridge in Elk Creek Township, Erie County to Begin Soon

Work will begin soon to replace a bridge that carries Pageville Road/Sharrod Hill Road over West Branch of Cussewago Creek in Elk Creek Township, Erie County.

Work on the bridge, which is located between Crossingville Road and Route 98, is expected to start June 7, 2021, weather permitting.

The project will include replacing the beams and the deck of the bridge superstructure along with minor approach work.

The project will require a detour, which will be posted using Route 98, Route 6, and Ivarea Road. It is expected to be in place for approximately nine weeks.

The new bridge is expected to be opened by early August 2021.

The contractor is Thomas Construction of Groove City, PA. The contract cost is $593,643, which is to be paid with 80 percent federal funds and 20 percent state funds.

PennDOT urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones, and also to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

MEDIA CONTACT: Yasmeen Manyisha, 412-429-5044

