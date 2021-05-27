Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
I-95 Northbound, Southbound Double Lane Closures at Night Next Week for Ramp Construction at Betsy Ross Bridge Interchange in Philadelphia

King of Prussia, PA — Two lanes will be closed on northbound and southbound Interstate 95 at the Betsy Ross Bridge Interchange on Wednesday, June 2, through Friday, June 4, from 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, for placement of deck beams on the new overhead ramp from the bridge to southbound I-95 in Philadelphia, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

In addition, the left lane and shoulder of the two-lane northbound I-95 collector-distributor ramp between the Betsy Ross Bridge and Bridge Street interchanges will be closed on Tuesday, June 1, through Friday, June 4, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM for soil borings.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time for travel through the work zones. All scheduled activities are weather permitting.

Work on these projects will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, special signage and relevant training.

The overhead ramp is being replaced as part of the ongoing $93.6 million I-95 ramp replacement project at the Betsy Ross Bridge Interchange. 

The soil borings are part of advance engineering activities underway for reconstruction of I-95 between Carver Street and Margaret Street, including the Bridge Street Interchange ramps.

For more information on PennDOT’s I-95 reconstruction program, visit www.95revive.com.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit www.penndot.gov/District6TrafficBulletin.

Information about infrastructure in District 6 including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPhilly and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/groups/phillypenndot and Instagram at www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

 

# # #

