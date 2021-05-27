I-95 Northbound, Southbound Double Lane Closures at Night Next Week for Ramp Construction at Betsy Ross Bridge Interchange in Philadelphia

King of Prussia, PA — Two lanes will be closed on northbound and southbound Interstate 95 at the Betsy Ross Bridge Interchange on Wednesday, June 2, through Friday, June 4, from 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, for placement of deck beams on the new overhead ramp from the bridge to southbound I-95 in Philadelphia, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

In addition, the left lane and shoulder of the two-lane northbound I-95 collector-distributor ramp between the Betsy Ross Bridge and Bridge Street interchanges will be closed on Tuesday, June 1, through Friday, June 4, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM for soil borings.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time for travel through the work zones. All scheduled activities are weather permitting.

Work on these projects will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, special signage and relevant training.

The overhead ramp is being replaced as part of the ongoing $93.6 million I-95 ramp replacement project at the Betsy Ross Bridge Interchange.

The soil borings are part of advance engineering activities underway for reconstruction of I-95 between Carver Street and Margaret Street, including the Bridge Street Interchange ramps.

