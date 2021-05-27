Developing Excellent Marketing Strategies With Mark Bennett

As an account manager at Brafton’s Boston office, Mark works with numerous different teams to plan and implement a variety of clients’ marketing strategies. He constantly works with new clients from different industries, something he finds fun and challenging and makes his role at Brafton fresh and invigorating.

This was not always the case for Mark. He made some swings to other agencies, but found that the everyday work seemed too much and ultimately had no stimulation. He needed something that made the wheels turn a little more, and so he finally found his way to Brafton.

As an account manager at Brafton, Mark’s daily responsibility is to help his clients devise their marketing initiatives.

“Sometimes it just focuses on one tactic like SEO visibility,” he says. ‘[Other times] It helps to create a complete, strong marketing campaign, from content creation to distribution. ‘

A big part of Mark’s success is learning the customers’ businesses inside and out to really understand what their needs are and how to achieve their short- and long-term goals. He sees himself as an extension of the marketing teams of his clients and wants them to look at him in the same way.

“I’m here to help answer marketing questions,” he says, “and to provide insights into the latest trends and practices in the industry.” This insight is invaluable which forms the basis of their marketing plans.

This is the attitude that formed the basis of Mark’s success at Brafton. In the fourth quarter of 2019, he was the top seller in the account management team, which Mark considers one of his most notable successes in Brafton.

For Mark, the most exciting part of working at Brafton is that each day presents a new obstacle to overcome.

“Brafton always keeps you on your toes,” he says. “You have to manage multiple customers across different verticals and with different marketing knowledge sets, so you always have to bring your A-game with you.”

This is in stark contrast to his experiences in the past, where he focused on only one discipline and became so familiar with the role that after four years it became painfully monotonous. This is part of what led him to seek a more varied, less rigid position. At Brafton, every time Mark has an opportunity to work on getting his hands dirty in different aspects of marketing, which keeps the job fresh and exciting.

More so, he praises the extraordinary talent he has worked with since joining Brafton.

“I have worked with the most creative and intelligent people in my professional career so far,” he says.

As an account manager, he works with people in so many different teams, including editing, design and animation. And he quickly notices that it is the project managers who bind everything together by keeping everything on track, organized and running smoothly.

Mark began his journey at UMass Amherst, where he studied communication and media and was a member of the university’s Jewish leaders in the business world. After graduating in 2013, he joined another agency as a media planner / buyer.

From there, it was just up: Mark became a search marketing analyst less than a year after he started, before moving on to the media specialist. After more than four years, Mark felt the time was right for a switch, and in 2018 he joined Brafton in his current role.

Mark leads a strong, active life outside of Brafton. During the winter months, he enjoys trekking to the mountains to ski, and before COVID-19 closed outdoor events, he loved attending live shows and concerts.

He also has an artistic side: while studying at UMass, he plays the French horn in the university symphony orchestra.

Like many others who have spent years in the agency’s life, Mark is full of information on all sorts of different topics, making him an asset to any bar trivia team. To top it off, Mark is an avid history buff who enjoys enjoying the occasional Ken Burns documentary.

What is clear is that Mark’s life is supported by an energy and enthusiasm that drives his success at Brafton. Whether it’s skiing, playing the French horn or shaping the marketing strategy of customers, Mark is always ready to deliver his best.

This mentality has borne fruit well for him so far, and it seems that it will continue his career as he continues with the best strategies for his clients.