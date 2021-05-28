The Straw Rockets hit the soft spot with their latest video, "Cherish the Children."
TWIN CITIES, MINNESOTA, USA, May 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Straw Rockets, who have recently released their first album, “Steppin’ Into the Street”, feature 10 tracks that each tell a special story. In one of their leading singles, “Cherish the Children,” the band evokes a sense of tenderness and love while highlighting how special each and every child is to us.
In support of their new album, The Straw Rockets offer a new video in the spirit of the song. “Cherish the Children” shows how family oriented the band is, by sending a message to help advocate for the safety and well-being of all children.
The Straw Rockets, consisting of Ray Evangelista, Alex Twum, and Jim Gutzman, stride into the music world with their new album, “Steppin’ into the Street.” The album's tracks are a result of the band's belief and determination that are interpreted into a variety of messages and melodies that resemble life’s journey.
These songs are available for streaming and download through Melody Bay Productions on all streaming platforms including Tidal, Itunes Music, and Youtube. Check out the new YouTube Video here.
Buy their album from The Straw Rockets' store to enjoy the magic the band’s music creates.
Track List:
1. Steppin' Into the Street Intro
2. Night Walk
3. Someplace To Stay
4. Heart, Soul and Mind
5. On My Way Home
6. This Morning
7. No One Understands
8. Parade On The Promenade 1
9. Cherish The Children
10. Eye Candy
11. Parade On The Promenade 2
The Straw Rockets are currently in the studio, working on their second album. You can follow The Straw Rockets on Melody Bay Production’s Facebook page and their previously mentioned YouTube Video channel to continue receiving updates on the band’s activities and their upcoming songs.
