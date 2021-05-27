Interim Report of the Statewide Grand Jury (Reported May 24, 2021)

An indictment, information, or complaint is merely an allegation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Donald Sheldon (age 30) Coventry, RI P1-2021-0310A

On May 24, 2021, the Statewide Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Donald Sheldon with one count of first-degree sexual assault.

The alleged act occurred in the town of Coventry on or about August 15, 2020. The Coventry Police Department conducted the investigation.

The defendant is scheduled to be arraigned on June 18, 2021 in Kent County Superior Court.

