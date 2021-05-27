Lancaster Co. man sentenced to 25 years for Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor

(COLUMBIA, S.C.) – May 27, 2021 – Attorney General Alan Wilson announced that a Lancaster County man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor, 3rd degree, and Sexual Exploitation of a Minor, 3rd degree. Samuel Lee Smith pleaded guilty on May 26th to one count of each before Judge Brian M. Gibbons in Lancaster County.

On June 25, 2018, Smith’s wife reported to a Lancaster County Sheriff’s deputy that she found images of child sexual abuse material on her husband’s computer. The family lived in Kershaw in Lancaster County. Investigators were able to locate a minor victim and conduct a forensic interview. The victim said Smith had sexually assaulted her multiple times. Besides the sexual assaults, Smith also took nude pictures of the victim using a cell phone. Forensic examinations of seized electronic devices also revealed almost 1,200 files of child sexual abuse material, including dozens depicting babies and toddlers being raped, and violent assaults of children.

In addition to the sentence of 25 years in prison, when Smith is released he must register as a sex offender and will be subject to GPS monitoring for life because of his plea to Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor.