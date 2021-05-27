Things to consider when using royalty-free music and stock music sites

Whether you are a professional video producer, TV producer, filmmaker, video game producer or a home / hobby creator of social media content, you will want to add music to your productions sooner rather than later.

The music plays an important role in enriching the emotional impact of any video, and there will always be a compromise between how perfectly the music conveys the mood and message of your production, versus how much time and – perhaps most importantly – how much time you are willing to invest to find the perfect music.

Most producers go to online stock music libraries, or royalty-free music sites, to find music, and there is undoubtedly a huge amount of music to choose from, but if you are literally trying to find jewels between ten of millions of music tracks, how can you do that with make the least effort and with the best possible result?

Quality compiled versus self-uploading mass content

If you choose your source for royalty-free music, I recommend that you quickly determine if a website works with a collection of stock music tracks, or if it is a “free for all” mass upload by someone who wants to contribute.

If the site represents the latter category, please note that anyone who considers themselves a musician can just set up an account and start uploading – and this content will be more or less filtered, directly to the users. This means that you will sift through thousands of music tracks of very different artistic and technical quality. There will undoubtedly be good music in it. Unfortunately, there will be a lot of very mediocre (or worse) music, and you just have to find your way. How much time are you willing to spend on this?

On the other hand, if ua choose stock music website with a smaller roster of artists who are controlled, guided, properly contracted and hired to produce a smaller amount of music, but to a higher quality – such as Shockwave sound, – you only browse through music tracks composed by a team of professionals, so you’ll probably save a lot of time and frustration. Maybe you pay a few dollars more for a job, but in the end, the time and frustration you save can be worth it. I think it depends on your budget and how much you value your time.

When to use the underlined lane instead of the full lane

One mistake I often hear in video productions is the failure to choose the underlined mix of a royalty-free music track, rather than the complete, melodic mix. The «underlining» is usually a slightly different, alternative mix of a music track, where the most important, outstanding and melody-leading instruments or vocals are removed from the mix, causing the music to the voices in your video to a much lesser degree. It is sometimes also called a bed.

As a video producer, it is difficult to balance the volume between the background music and the foreground song / dialogue / instructions, etc. Available, and if your music has loud, outstanding, or busy headlines, it will compete with the vocal cut of your movie.

If you are going to mix music and a vocal / dialogue track, use a royalty-free music library where tracks are also available in an underlined version, as with Shockwave-Sound, where almost all tracks have the option to choose from the underlined / background music mix; Here is just one example: the fine, flowing and romantic royalty-free music River of Life is available as a full track, an underlined version without the main melody and in this case also a “No drums or bass” version which may also be suitable in some settings.

Choice of royalty-free classical music

There may be cases where you are looking for a specific piece of classical music for your project; in these cases you probably already know exactly which piece you want to use, so your work is not so much looking for the right composition, but rather for the right recording – and, as with royalty-free music in general, here too a wide range of different quality grades.

From the lowest, someone downloaded a piece of music as a General Midi track and applied some examples to it, performing it and presenting it as a royalty-free music (this may surprise you, but there are plenty of them out there) , to more reputable companies that employ professional musicians to play the music by hand and have it recorded in real recording studios. It goes without saying that it costs a lot more to have 5 professional string players play a Mozart piece and record it in the studio than it costs for someone to download the same piece as a MIDI file and on a royalty to place. free music file; which explains why in some places you can pick up the same piece of music for $ 4 or even less, but you are asked to pay $ 40 to license one piece of music from another place. But which recording would you rather have in your production, and what is it worth to you? Here is an article on royalty-free classical music and of the work involved, if you are interested in learning more.

Availability of root files

If you’re the type who likes to dig deeper, take productions on a notch and delve deeply into the use of music in your production, how it interacts with your video or story, perhaps the music intertwined in and from your production and let it match your content more precisely, maybe you want to choose stock music / royalty-free music content that offers tribal files.

‘Stem files’ is a way of describing a music recording in which the different layers, instruments or main instrument groups are provided in separate audio files. It allows you to control the different elements and layers in the music individually, and even change the mix between them, or the inclusion or exclusion of the different layers, as your timeline progresses, creating different sounds and parts of the music in / out of the total audio mix as your movie or video content progresses. With this deeper control over how the music is part of your overall sound mix, with a little clever work and a little time and effort, you can make the music sound more like it was created especially for your movie, like a custom one made, custom soundtrack made.

Hierin YouTube video I show an example of working with tribal files in Adobe Audition, but the same methods apply to any multiband video editing software. If you are interested in ‘going deep’ with the use of ready-made music productions on your media, you should choose a royalty-free music site with tribal files.

Option to clear YouTube usage at purchase stage

If you’re a YouTuber and regularly produce videos to publish on YouTube, you’ll undoubtedly be familiar with the somewhat annoying copyright claim on YouTube videos. A copyright claim is automatically generated for your video if YouTube’s content tracking system (“Content ID”) detects music or video content in your copyrighted video.

Royalty-free music / stock music is also copyrighted by someone – usually the creator. Remember that when you purchase a royalty-free music track from a website, the music is still under copyright. You get permission to use the music, but you do not own it. The creator still owns it.

Generating a copyright claim for a video you uploaded, even if you paid to download the music from a royalty-free music site, take a deep breath, it can be a little annoying, but it is not dramatic. Remember that the ‘copyright claim’ is not the same as a ‘copyright complaint’ or ‘a copyright notice’. A copyright claim is a much softer and less dramatic message that rightly prevents you from making money, but it has no negative effect on your YouTube account, and it does not cause your video to be blocked or muted.

Usually, it’s just a matter of a little administration to remove the copyright claim from your video so you can earn it. You may need to provide license information, or contact the website where you purchased the music and ask them to release the copyright claim on your video.

A new and better way to deal with this has been implemented on some, forward-thinking royalty-free music sites, such as Shockwave sound. If you place an order here, you will be invited to enter the link to your YouTube channel during checkout. The music is then allowed for use on your channel. This process usually takes 4-12 hours.

So, unless you are very quick to upload your video to YouTube after licensing the music, the music you licensed will be allowed for your channel by the time you upload your video, thus completely avoiding the copyright claim.