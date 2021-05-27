Pat Mazza Discussed The Value of a Success Mindset in Life
EINPresswire.com/ -- What is the value of a success mindset? Ask Pat Mazza. He’s been a high-delivery executive in sales for Microsoft, and he’s translated the same drive and success into achievements in land development as well as real estate. His competitive streak started early, literally in early grade school with hockey games and training a full week every week. Pat Mazza didn’t imagine himself as a tech success in those days; Pat Mazza instead dreamed of being an NHL hockey hero, just like many of his school friends did at the time too. However, the commonality between those days and now for Pat Mazza was his perspective. He thrived with a success mindset.
Success Mindset Defined
The success mindset doesn’t accept the concept of giving up. However, there’s a difference between this paradigm and just banging one’s head against a wall. Success can many times be achieved by probing, learning, and trying again from a different angle. This kind of educated persistence is often what makes the difference between consistent performers and those who might be flashes in the pan that only have one spectacular result and then never produce again. However, the success mindset is not easy to keep; life throws a lot of punches and even with some success people tend to quiet down, seek stability, and stop trying after a while. The ones who seek significant achievement have life goals that don’t allow them to stop; they keep trying and succeeding for greater and greater achievements.
Success Doesn’t Stop With Personal Wins
Pat Mazza hasn’t limited his chase of success with personal achievements, however. He has found that his ability sees opportunities can also be shared to help others realize the same. As a result, Pat Mazza has regularly engaged with providing guidance and valuable opinion to thousands of listeners and readers via his social media work platforms. Audiences engage with Pat Mazza, see how his lessons are applied and are able to take significant insights back to their own situations and scenarios. The results have been an incredible series of new achievements and success mindset in the life of others that have followed Pat Mazza and his examples.
Life still has a few hurdles for Pat Mazza to leap over (actually, probably quite a few leaving it up to him), and he’s now the proud father of a toddler as well who gets to also enjoy success lessons from dear old dad. However, the big factor that keeps driving Pat Mazza forward is that he never stops learning and trying new challenges; it’s in his blood to keep achieving success, just like those early days when he needed to land the puck in the goal at the end of the ice rink.
