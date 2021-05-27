Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 531 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 219,072 in the last 365 days.

Burgum directs flags flown at half-staff through May 30 in remembrance of California shooting victims

In accordance with a proclamation issued by President Joe Biden, Gov. Doug Burgum has directed all government agencies to fly the United States and North Dakota flags at half-staff until sunset Sunday, May 30, and encourages North Dakotans to do the same at their homes and businesses, in honor and remembrance of the victims of Wednesday’s shooting in San Jose, Calif.

You just read:

Burgum directs flags flown at half-staff through May 30 in remembrance of California shooting victims

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.