The Heat Just Got Turned Up on Summer 2021 As Iconic Pop Band 98 Degrees Announces “98 Days of Summer”

98 Degrees - Jeff Timmons, Nick Lachey, Drew Lachey, and Justin Jeffre 98 Degrees Logo

With A New Remix Playlist “Summer of 98” of Their Classic Hits and New Song “Where Do You Want To Go”

MIAMI, FL, USA, May 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MIAMI, FL – Pop R&B favorite music band 98 Degrees has announced they’re going to make Summer 2021 the hottest one yet with their new Remix Playlist “Summer of 98” as part of their 98 Days of Summer campaign, which will kick off on June 11. The band, composed of Jeff Timmons, brothers Nick and Drew Lachey, and Justin Jeffre, is reuniting to release (and remix) music that is sure to make fans and future fans rejoice. The group is set to drop a brand new single on July 9 called “Where Do You Wanna Go” accompanied by a music video premier. 98 Degrees has many surprises in store for all 98 Days of Summer.

Coming right off of his win on The 5TH Season of The Mask, Nick Lachey states, “We couldn’t be more excited to help share the love we’ve received over the years by remixing our classics and including a new song. We want to reconnect with our fans and return to doing the things they love - singing, performing, and making music that will set the tone for the summer of 2021.”

Starting with it’s 1997 self-titled debut album 98 Degrees, the band rose to fame during the band-boy crazed era of the late 90’s. Their platinum debut featured the top 10 hit single “Invisible Man.” In 1998, their second release “98 Degrees and Rising” went 4x platinum and featured the classic chart-topping top 10 singles “Because of you” and “The Hardest Thing” and the classic wedding favorite “I Do(Cherish You). Their 3rd album “This Christmas, released in 1998, went 5x platinum and spawned the Top 40 hit single "This Gift.” This was followed followed by “Revelation” in 2000 which went 2x platinum. It featured the hit single "Give Me Just One Night (Una Noche)," which became the most added Top 40 single in history allowing the song to debut strongly at number-two in the Billboard 100 charts becoming the highest charting single in its debut week by a boy band during that time.

98 Degrees was also featured on Mariah Carey’s chart-topper "Thank God I Found You" that same year. The group released a greatest hits album in 2002. "Give Me Just One Night (Una Noche)" became the most added Top 40 single in history with 170 adds on radio in its initial week, allowing the song to debut strongly at number-two in the Billboard 100 charts becoming the highest charting single in its debut week by a boy band during that time. The American/R&B Vocal group has sold over 15 million records worldwide and achieved eight top 40 singles in the U.S.

Fans can follow the journey and stay on top of all the latest by following the group on their social media platforms: Instagram: @98degrees | Twitter: @98official | Facebook: @Official98degrees

About 98 Degrees

Starting with its 1997 self-titled debut, 98 Degrees has sold over 12 million albums in the U.S., and 30 million records worldwide. This includes 3.6 million copies of its 1998 effort "98 Degrees and Rising." The group notched three Top 10 singles on the Hot 100 as lead artists - "Give Me Just One Night (Una Noche)" (No. 2), "Because of You" (No. 3), and "The Hardest Thing" (No.5) -- and was a featured artist on Mariah Carey’s chart-topper "Thank God I Found You." The group released a greatest hits album in 2002. "Give Me Just One Night (Una Noche)" became the most added Top 40 single in history with 170 ads on radio in its initial week, allowing the song to debut strongly at number-two in the Billboard 100 charts becoming the highest-charting single in its debut week by a boy band, a feat that has yet to be surpassed by any other boy band to date.

###

For More Information:

TAG Collective

Marilyn Lopez | Marilyn@TAGCollective.com | 917.209.9514

Cari Nogas | Cari@TAGCollective.com | 860.965.9189