How SMEs emerged through the pandemic

All the businesses had to adjust in some way during the pandemic. It was easy for some, but difficult for others.

Surprisingly, reports show that SMEs and small businesses have been the most successful in navigating through these changing and challenging times. Fast and strategic thinking was the key to their survival.

So what changed last year?

Increase in online sales

We have seen how many retailers are making the move online. With the loss of footing due to closures and social distance, the shift from their business model to online shopping meant that they were able to continue trading during the exclusion and in some cases exceeded their income targets. Some were businesses that would normally only benefit from local sales, but now feel the benefit of being able to sell their products to customers across the country, even worldwide.

We must note that it did not cost without cost. Retailers in some cases had to implement online shopping provision from scratch, but fortunately the additional revenue more than covered the investment.

Teleworking

Another change we’ve seen is the move to remote work. This has changed the game of some businesses that have reduced overhead costs, especially office and travel costs. There have been some increases in efficiency as commuting times and office distractions have been eliminated.

Employees benefited from the flexibility of working from home. This does not necessarily mean that future businesses will work 100% remotely, it would seem that it a new hybrid way of working will be seen the most; To give employees the chance to choose whether they want to work from home or return to the office, or to have a flexible approach to dividing their week between the two.

This shift was easier for small businesses to navigate, mainly because they were able to quickly set up their employees at home with often very low costs involved.

Of course, there are sectors that find it impossible to set up remotely, but it has still managed to apply safe work practices and social distance measures to ensure their employees stay safe while at work.

Wellbeing

There is a real shift in businesses focusing on the well-being of their employees. The pandemic affected people in different ways, some adapted well to the new way of working, while others struggled without the social aspect of being an office worker.

SMEs have been able to create well-being initiatives to help their employees through the difficult times for most of us. We are grateful that we can work for employers who care about our well-being, both at work and outside of work.

Cloud software

In addition to the switch to remote work, there is an increase in the use of cloud software, especially in virtual meetings such as zoom.

There is also an increase in cloud-based accounting systems that enable access to management accounts and financial control from anywhere. This has led to the effectiveness of compiling timely and informative reports that have helped businesses identify and respond to trends or concerns appropriately.

Environmental awareness

During the pandemic, there is a strong focus on the environmental challenges we face today. This has led many people to move more towards buying from local businesses. We have seen local businesses really flourish over the past year, and many support their local communities.

It is not only the public that is more conscientious about the environment; many businesses now want to reduce their carbon footprint and assess their supply chains, to make them more sustainable and to switch to local suppliers where possible.

Businesses need to ensure that this is a focus going forward as more businesses move to become more aware of sustainability and the environment.

Talent management

Many businesses saw an increase in staff turnover when we started coming out on the other side of the pandemic. Since many businesses have decided to work remotely or a hybrid way of working, it has opened the talent pool nationwide for businesses as the location is irrelevant to many sectors.

Being in a position to move quickly in terms of hiring has been the key for businesses that manage recruitment and talent over the past year. We expect this to be an ongoing challenge for businesses in 2021. You need to focus on how you are going to retain your existing talent.

Closing thoughts

The ability to act quickly and make quick decisions in this changing environment was critical to the survival of SMEs. Their agile nature has given them a much greater chance of adapting than larger companies which will inevitably have more complex management structures and thus slower decision making.