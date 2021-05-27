How can I start email marketing for my business?

Want to get your email marketing up and running? You have come to the right place!

More than ever before, email marketing is so effective in today’s digital world. According to Hubspot99% of consumers check their email every day and this is by far the best way to receive brand updates.

By Fat x Collective, we always tell our customers that they need an email marketing strategy. It can help your business in so many ways, such as being able to create personalized content for your consumer, collecting feedback and surveys, improving sales, communicating with your target audience, generating website traffic, increasing leads and of course being able to own your business’s own contact list.

It can be a stressful task to start email marketing from scratch, but our team is here to help you get started.

1. Choose your service provider by email

It is a necessity to have an email marketing service provider if you want to get started seriously. This way, you can set up automations and send daily newsletters to your contacts and subscribers.

You can also take advantage of their email templates and analytical tools that can help you grow. Some of our favorite email marketing providers include Mailchimp, Constant Contact, Privy and Klaviyo.

The best way to do this is through your website or landing page. What we usually recommend is to install an email pop-up and insert a form on your website. And of course, if you do, you need some kind of incentive. Unless you are a very well known brand, it is not going to work these days.

There are many ways to give your customers an incentive to sign up for your email marketing list. First, if you are an e-brand, you can offer a percentage of your customers’ first order, whether it’s a 10% or 15% discount. If they like your products during their visit to the site, chances are they will sign up.

Next, if you are a service-based business, it is best to provide some kind of free information. It can be a downloadable PDF with an informative guide that you can only view after adding their email address. For example, if you are a real estate agent, you can offer a guide to preparing for the sale of a brand new home. Or, if you are a marketing agency, your audience can offer the top 5 marketing trends to focus on. The options are endless!

One great thing we will always remind our customers is to NEVER buy an email list. Email marketing is all about building and maintaining relationships. What’s the point of having an email list with individuals who have never shown interest in your brand in the first place? We always recommend never wasting time or energy on these unknown lists.

3. Set up a welcome mail address

After setting up your pop-up, embedded form, and / or landing page, it’s best to create an automation, which is your welcome email address.

When someone signs up, it’s always nice to follow up, because that’s your first impression. Usually, if someone subscribes to your email list with the incentive we discussed above, chances are they will expect it, whether it’s their free PDF guide or their coupon code.

With your welcome email address, you want to start greeting your new subscriber kindly, followed by the incentive, and conclude with a few rules about your brand, along with a call to action. In addition, it is important to make sure that your email address is on the brand, with the right colors and logo.

4. Design your email template

If you are not a designer, do not worry! Most email marketing providers have different templates to choose from, and they have simple drag-and-drop features.

When creating your template, it’s important to make sure you have a clean, eye-catching layout that conveys your message quickly. People usually browse quickly on their phones, so you want to make sure your design is mobile-friendly and appealing.

And as mentioned, it’s important to keep your email branded. Use logos and colors of your business so that your viewers can get a good idea of ​​what your brand looks like, and get used to seeing it every time an email arrives. Consistency is the key!

5. Learn how to write compelling messages

It tends to be a challenging task for many, but it can be an easy task, with practice! When writing an email, make sure it is nice, not too long and straightforward.

I recommend that you start with a headline and what you offer, followed by how this product or service will help your reader, and end with a call to action. This method can help you write good email newsletters.

6. Subject lines are important!

Your subject line by email is just as important as the content in the email, if not more so. The subject line is the first thing your viewer will see, not the email itself. With that said, you want a fun, short and intriguing line that will grab your audience’s attention and get them to click on the email to read more.

The last thing you want is to work so hard on an email, only to realize that your audience did not bother to open it. We always recommend getting attention with a compelling question, including a deadline for urgency or to announce something very exciting.

7. Always test your email before sending it

Proofreading is great, but we always suggest that you send a test to yourself before sending it to your list. You never know where errors may occur, whether it’s the image alignment or certain text on the mobile phone may look strange.

There is no “back” button with email, so take the extra minute to do a test email!

8. Determine the best time to send your email

When sending email, you want to make sure it is at the perfect time. You do not want to send it late at night when your email list is asleep, and you do not want to send it on a Monday morning, where members of your list may be starting their day at work.

The best way to find out the right time to send your newsletter is by doing different tests and sending newsletters at different times. From there, you will begin to learn which times are best. In addition to this, Hubspot does an excellent job of explaining how you can find the best times to send an email campaign.

9. Track your results

Last but not least, keep an eye on the numbers! Every good email marketing tool gives you the option to check out the open rate, click-through rate, rates and more. With these numbers, it’s important to learn how you can improve over time.

Reading your email reports after sending newsletters will always help you and provide valuable information. Look at specific links clicked on so you can better understand which content was the most popular.

These are the type of metrics that will help you with better marketing efforts.

Do you feel more confident about starting email marketing?

We hope this guide by Fat x Collective can help you get your email marketing ready.