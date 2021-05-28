American Fidelity Names 2021 Teacher Fellowship Recipients
Thirteen STEM (science, technology, engineering, math) teachers will join the IT team at American Fidelity this summer as part of the AF Teacher Fellowship.
They leave with a variety of resources to help teach their students problem solving and logic skills, plus inside knowledge on the corporate work environment to better prepare students for the future.”OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, USA, May 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thirteen local STEM (science, technology, engineering, math) teachers will join the IT team at American Fidelity this summer as part of the AF Teacher Fellowship. The teachers will receive a corporate salary for the summer, a $2,000 stipend for their classroom and skills to take back to their students to help them pursue STEM careers in the future.
— Diana Bittle, Chief Information Officer at American Fidelity
“It’s been a joy helping teachers help their students through this program. They leave with a variety of resources to help teach their students problem solving and logic skills, plus inside knowledge on the corporate work environment to better prepare students for the future,” said Diana Bittle, chief information officer at American Fidelity. “We expanded the program this year and look forward to working with the thirteen teachers.”
The 2021 AF Teacher Fellows are:
• Ademola “Dee” Adeyemi, Tulsa School of Arts and Sciences
• Angela Smith, Tulsa Public Schools
• Ariesha Murray, Putnam City School District
• Bryan Pierce, Cache Intermediate School
• David Dupliss, KIPP
• Derrica White, KIPP
• Gretchen Taylor, Red River Technology Center
• Heather Sims, Hobart High School
• Kaylee Frank, Oklahoma City Public Schools
• Linda Sullivan, Moore Public Schools
• Lu Dubois, Grove Upper Elementary
• Sally Berry, Belle Isle
• Whitney Gonzalez, Shawnee Public Schools
“One of the things I liked most about the Teacher Fellowship was the opportunity to experience different parts of the IT world and how to get students involved in this field. Learning that there are people within the organization who took non-traditional routes to get where they are can be inspiration for our students. Many of my students come from families where traditional college is not feasible and providing them with options is our focus,” said 2020 Teacher Fellow Jess Foley, OKC Public Schools, STEM innovator and science teacher.
About American Fidelity
American Fidelity Assurance Company is a supplemental benefits provider serving more than 1 million policyholders across 49 states with a focus on offering a different opinion for Customers in the education, public sector, automotive and healthcare industries. For more information, visit americanfidelity.com.
American Fidelity has earned an “A+” (Superior) from the A.M. Best Company since 1982. One of the nation’s leading insurance company rating services, A.M. Best conducts a strict review process for financial stability every year. The Company is also recognized as one of Ward's 50© top performing life-health insurance companies.
American Fidelity was recognized as one of the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For 2021, as selected by Great Place to Work.
The Great Place to Work Institute selected the Company for several other awards, including: Fortune Best Workplaces in Financial Services and Insurance 2021, Fortune Best Workplaces for Millennials 2020, Fortune Best Workplaces for Women 2020 and Great Place to Work’s Best Workplaces for Parents 2020.
In addition, PEOPLE magazine and the Great Place to Work Institute named American Fidelity one of their 50 Companies That Care in 2019. IDG Computerworld selected American Fidelity as one of the Best Places to Work in IT 2020.
