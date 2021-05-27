Rising Concern Regarding Environment Protection Expected to Enhance the Growth of the Global Biodegradable Pads Material Market in Upcoming Years - Exclusive Report by Research Dive

Global biodegradable pads material market is predicted to experience a significant growth during the forecast period. Bamboo fiber material sub-segment expected to be the most profitable. Supermarkets and hypermarkets sub-segment expected to be the most lucrative. North America will dominate the market.

/EIN News/ -- New York, USA, May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a report published by Research Dive, the global biodegradable pads material market is anticipated to register a high amount of revenue during the forecast period. The inclusive report provides a brief overview of the current scenario of the market including significant aspects of the market from growth factors, challenges, other market dynamics, restraints and various opportunities during the forecast period. The report also provides all the market figures making it easier and helpful for the new participants to understand the market.

Dynamics of the Market

Because of their natural properties and cost-effectiveness, biodegradable pads are witnessing a high demand. Rising concern towards environment protection is also fueling the demand of biodegradable pads.

Lack of awareness among women about the availability of biodegradable wastes is a main factor restraining the market. Competitive prices, uncertainty about the quality of the pads, and less availability of biodegradable pads in the market are some other factors hampering the growth of the global market.

Advertising about biodegradable pads and adopting unique marketing strategies through various modes of communication will create ample opportunities for the manufacturers during the forecast period.

Use of biodegradable pads by working women is likely to increase opportunities for the market

Targeting women between the age of 20 and 40 years to use biodegradable pads will be a great opportunity for the companies to expand their market as these aged women are considered as trendsetters. Providing schemes such as customer subscription with flexible end user comfort will also give the companies an opportunity to expand their customer range.

Profit Estimations by Segments of the Market

The report has divided the market into different segments based on material type, distribution, and regional outlook.

Bamboo Fiber Material Sub-Segment Expected to be the Most Lucrative

By material, currently organic cotton market is the largest booming segment in the biodegradable pads market and expected to continue its growth in the upcoming years. This is because they are skin friendly, non-irritant, and provide superior liquid retention. Also, it is soft and breathable which gives comfort and dryness throughout the period.

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets Sub-Segment Predicted to Become the Most Profitable

By distribution, supermarkets and hypermarkets sub-segment is expected to garner the largest share in the global biodegradable pads market in the forecast period. This is because of their easy accessibility and reach. Also, product displays in the supermarkets provides the customers a better option of product variety making it easy for them to select as per their preferences.

North America Expected to Dominate the Market

North America is expected to lead the market for biodegradable pads with the highest revenue because of the early development of the organic napkins in the region and the presence of many manufacturing companies in the region.

Key Players of the Market

The report mentions the leading players of the global biodegradable pads material market includes-

Johnson & Johnson

P&G

Mankind

Emami, Ltd.

Unicharm

KimberlyClark

Ariel

Whisper

Edgewell

Pampers

Pantene

Heyday

Gillette

Wella

Duracell

Carmesi

S.A.Drylock TechnologiesBodywise (UK) Ltd.

These players are focusing on developing strategies such as product development, merger and acquisition, partnerships and collaborations to sustain the market growth. For instance, in February 2020, Biodegradable sanitary napkin brand, Carmesi has launched their awareness campaign, 'The Period Girl'. The campaign conceptualised by FCB Ulka is an innovative depiction of underprivileged girls on periods, frame by frame. The beautiful storytelling behind the frames conveys the message that for women, life shouldn’t stop, when periods start.

The report also summarizes many important aspects including financial performance of the key players, SWOT analysis, product portfolio, and latest strategic developments.

