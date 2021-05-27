Best stock photo sites in 2021

Looking for the best stock photo solutions to take your branding or marketing strategies to the next level? We covered you in this blog post!

The use of high resolution images for personal and commercial purposes always attracts attention, but in return there is an amount you need to consider. As a marketer, content creator, or e-commerce store owner, you want to use eye-catching images to spice up your work. If you can use your own stock images, you’re in luck. What if you can not? At this point, the best stock photo sites spark!

The stock image sites offer a rich library of photos, graphs, videos, soundtracks, vectors, and illustrations that are mostly royalty-free. So you do not have to give credit to anyone. Especially in paid versions, you can even edit the images or videos, depending on your needs. Despite the limited options for the free versions, it can still help to grow your business through striking low-budget marketing campaigns.

In this blog post, we have compiled paid and free stock sites with their pros and cons. Before we jump to the sites, you should consider their licensing and grant requirements when making your decision.

Quick license listing

The stock photo sites contain the large number of images, videos or music that are free from copyright restrictions. This event is known as the Creative Commons License (CC0) in public giving you unlimited modification, copying and use rights. Whether you use it for personal or commercial use, you do not need to get permission. The free sites we list below provide stock images, videos and music released under the CC0 license.

Once we’ve made it all clear, let’s take a look at the best stock photo sites!

Best Free Stock Photo Sites

Unsplash takes the lead at the top of the list of the best free stock photo sites. The platform has more than 300,000 high-resolution high-quality usable images related to business, work, fashion, health and fitness, travel, art, food, history, spirituality and more. Every day, the large number of free stock images is uploaded to the library to keep the stock images platform up to date. Unsplash may remain limited compared to paid platforms, but you can still find numerous stock images for almost any type.

Unsplash Inventory Library

The license states that you may download unlimited images with the right to edit, copy and use without permission. The red line is that the images cannot be sold until they are turned into unique versions of them.

The best list of photos with free stock photos can not be done without mentioning Pexels’ library which offers a large number of stock images that you will find enjoyable. Pexels gives you unlimited downloads for each stock image you want in different formats. In addition to the rich inventory library, it also offers free videos shared by the community. There is a good point that you can donate to the artist your heart desires if you like the image a lot. This opportunity motivates the artist to continue his work.

Pexel Inventory Library

The community also has challenges related to various topics such as travel, people, animals, emotion, art, etc. There are also several challenges that raise awareness for the issues we have been dealing with recently. An ocean, a future is such a remarkable one!

Another free fantastic stock image platform, Pixabay, offers over 2.3 million royalty-free royalty-free images, videos and music for every taste. The ability to easily reach free stock music events can put Pixabay one step ahead of its competitors. The platform satisfies graphic designers in every aspect, such as offering free stock vectors, illustrations, graphics, icons and more.

Pixabay Inventory Library

Although Pixabay usually does not require any attribution for stock images, there may be a few exceptions. So it would be better to check the stock image, video or music. Thanks to the wide search capability, you can easily navigate what you are looking for.

In StockSnap.io, all high quality images are released under the CC0 license. To keep the platform up to date, hundreds of stock photos are added to the library every week. StockSnap.io lists a large number of stock images under different categories such as travel, business, office, work, design, art, social media, nature, food, beverage and more.

StockSnap.io Inventory Library

Before you can download the image you want, StockSnap.io can customize it in its own photo editor. You can also create your own photo library and your favorite files can be easily added to it. It saves you time when you want to achieve these images.

Best paid stock photo sites

iStock was the oldest platform for premium images in the market created by Getty Images. The platform offers huge search options to users who can easily and quickly find what they are looking for. Millions of stock images, videos, illustrations, illustrations and soundtracks are available under the standard license. If you want to use it for various purposes that are not covered by the license, you may need to get an extended license.

iStock pricing

Once you get a file on iStock, you also get the license automatically. This will give you the chance to use it for advertising, marketing, blogs, podcasts, videos and more. Not only can you use it once, but you can use it as much as you want in any project, as iStock offers royalty-free files. Of course, the pricing varies depending on the number of files you want to get.

There’s another premium photo site here, ShutterStock offers a large number of stock solutions from images to templates. More than 1.5 million new files are added to the Shutterstock platform every week to keep it fresh. On top of that, some unique features can set ShutterStock apart from its competitors. In addition to its core features, the unique features include an editor, image converter, file converter, collage maker, ready-to-use social media templates and more.

ShutterStock Pricing Plans

The prices vary the number of images and there is also an exception for teams and businesses. If you want to obtain one of the packages, you need to extend their license coverage for different uses.

Adobe Stock can beat its competitors on the best list of stock photo sites. The platform offers beautiful images, royalty-free templates created in Adobe Creative Cloud, inspirational vector graphics and illustrations, amazing stock videos and audio. Adobe Stock gives you the opportunity to review your edited images with a watermark before you buy them. If it satisfies you, you can proceed with obtaining the required license.

Adobe Stock Pricing

Like every stock image platform, the pricing plans at Adobe Stock vary depending on the number of images. The advantage here is that if you do not fit the plan well, you can get the extra credit packs to extend your use.

With over 206 million files, Depositphotos is one of the fastest growing stock image platforms in this market. So there is no reason not to take it on the list of best stock photos. What makes Depositphotos unique is that it offers a slightly inexpensive pricing strategy. To avoid misunderstandings, Depositphotos still offers royalty-free images, videos, vectors, illustrations and music at more affordable prices.

Pricing plans

Like other stock image platforms, it is an daily update of the number of photos, videos, soundtracks, illustrations and vectors. If we continue with the pricing plans, there are two options that appear. Both pricing options offer a standard license, so you do not have to think about the legal stuff. You can certainly extend your license to your needs.

Dreamstime also takes its place on the list of the best stock photo sites. More than 163 million high resolution and royalty-free stock images are available for marketing campaigns, blog posts, shares on social media, e-commerce stores, magazines and more. Dreamstime covers beautiful images, videos, vectors, illustrations and soundtracks under different themes and categories.

Pricing Plans for Dreamstime

Like the other paid inventory sites, Dreamstime also offers usage-based pricing options. The good point is that the 1-month pricing plan offers a free one-week trial that makes Dreamstime different from other platforms. Depending on your needs, you can also extend the license.

In closing

As you can see, the number of stock photo sites is growing day by day. This variety makes room for every unique need. Each inventory platform has its own unparalleled features, depending on the user requirements. It is better not to limit your opportunities while choosing one.

The best one varies according to your needs and budget. If you have little budget, the free stock photo sites offer great solutions. The only thing you need to consider here is the type of license the platform has.

If you want to achieve more unique images, videos, vectors, illustrations or soundtracks, it would be better to use paid solutions. Checking their pricing policy is a must here.

The final decision is yours!