How to run ads with iHeartRadio AdBuilder

How do you maximize your exposure?

If you ask this question to ten marketers, you will probably get very similar answers: Google ads, social media marketing, etc. What you are asking is which platforms offer massive traffic and have strong conversion rates.

Imagine you are a local business marketer. How do you maximize your exposure now? Those high-traffic digital campaigns are not necessarily the answer for a brick-and-mortar store trying to get their community through the door.

There are many businesses that need their reach to expand, but that have not yet had a breakthrough with digital. Therefore, today we are going to look at the potential of audio advertising. iHeartRadio AdBuilder provides some convenience and functionality to the world of radio advertising, and may be a solution to local business owners.

What are iHeartRadio ads?

One of the major problems that small to medium-sized businesses (SMEs) have with audio advertising is that it is not very intuitive. The idea behind iHeartRadio’s AdBuilder was to create a programmatic solution that automated this process.

AdBuilder is a self-service platform designed to help marketers create and promote audio ads. In addition to buying ad space, AdBuilder supports SMEs by using algorithms to target specific audiences.

SMEs can decide how much they want to spend comfortably, in which cities they want their ads to play, and how to focus on well-defined target audience. AdBuilder radio spots are professionally written and produced with voice talent on the staff.

How much do iHeartRadio ads cost?

There is no fixed cost for iHeartRadio Advertising. What you pay depends on you on a range of options for your weekly budget. Depending on the market you choose, you will see a minimum budget and a range of recommendations. You can also import a custom amount of up to $ 30,000.

These costs buy impressions that are tracked in your account. Your weekly costs will not exceed your maximum weekly budget, and even after your campaign is booked, you can change the dates and budget for your campaigns.

Why use an iHeartRadio ad?

Some marketers are looking for massive $ 30,000 campaigns; some want to spend $ 10,000. Some marketers have audio scripts ready; others have never written an audio script in their lives. The level of customization that iHeartRadio AdBuilder offers is unique and makes it worth checking out.

Of course, maximum exposure is more than just a local business problem. Digital brands that want a specific customer or client can benefit from a national presence. Increased exposure means increased sales and can lead to higher quality engagement.

Whether you’re marketing for a local business or a national business, iHeartRadio AdBuilder might have something for you.

How to set up your iHeartRadio advertising campaign

IHeartRadio is not only flexible, but it does its best to keep things simple. Setting up your campaign with them can be done in three steps. Provide basic information Create an account and answer some questions about your business and advertising goals. From there, you will determine your advertising goals, select target audiences, and choose a weekly budget. Their team of audio professionals deliver a customized ad based on your goals and business. Approve the iHeartRadio ad After they have produced your personal ad, you can listen and approve the message. If needed, it can be reviewed (sometimes free of charge for you) and then scheduled to play nationwide or locally on iHeartRadio stations. Your ad is being offered live Once your ad is approved, it will start live and be broadcast live. The iHeartRadio AdBuilder optimizes your advertising budget to reach target audiences at specific times of the day, and uses user data to target listeners via specific stations. You also have access to data reports once your campaign has ended.

5 Tips for an Effective iHeartRadio Advertising Campaign

1. Understand the medium

Smart marketers are taking the time to learn more about the benefits and limitations of audio advertising only.

One of the most compelling benefits of audio advertising is its simplicity. You do not need an expensive camera or anyone to produce a thoroughly researched, intricate article. Your iHeartRadio ad is intended consumed within 30 seconds, so minimalism is an absolute must here.

That said, the simplicity of these ads can feel limiting for marketers used to create long-form content. If you’ve struggling to get your head around how compelling audio content sounds, there are a few stages to focus on: Capture, Excite, and Guide.

If you divide the marketing process into these three phases, you can make the audio marketing experience clearer.

Catch

The Capture Stage is about finding the memorable aspects of your brand and using them to disrupt your audience’s patterns. It’s not just about being controversial or unusual. Really gripping moments properly and cleverly addresses your target audience’s pain points.

This moment is a reinterpretation of your elevator, but there is much more in the sound space.

Using a specific sound effect, a unique jingle and a specific voice can contribute to this aspect of telling advertisers. There is a time to mention your brand and your unique selling point, but it is not now. The text here should be more focused on creating mental images and arousing emotions.

Excitement

Now that you’ve heard your attention, it’s time to convince them that your brand is worth considering. Be selective about the points of sale you include.

Can you streamline five of your best selling points and throw in the 30-second ad? Probably. Do you have to? Not necessarily.

When you captured your audience, you harnessed their emotions and got them excited about your brand. If you start cracking down on the stats, you’ll probably lose the excitement. Use one of your unique selling points to show what makes you different to increase enthusiasm.

Guide

As you guide your audience, try to follow the action you want them to follow. The transition from excitement to sales is always tricky, but the right kind of call to action (CTA) can make this process much more manageable.

By streamlining the messages and leading potential customers to more in-depth and comprehensive marketing (for example, a landing page), you can focus on making the iHeartRadio ad compelling instead of just informative.

2. Choose your target audience carefully

This may not be exciting, but ask any successful marketer, and they will tell you that well-conducted research is essential in developing a marketing strategy.

Over the years, the term “target market” has been used interchangeably with “target audience. ”

A target market is broad (generation, income level, etc.) and is tailored to specific groups due to interest, budget, access.

On the other hand, target audiences are specific groups within those target markets. If your target market is Millennials, your target audience may be post-college, and female Millennials earn at least $ 50,000 a year.

Good advertising campaigns are for target markets. Good Advertising Campaigns is for target audiences.

The specificity makes the research valuable, and knowing who your target audience is can help you create more relevant, engaging ads. With audio, you need to understand which stations they are listening to and at what time of day they are likely to listen. iHeart AdBuilder does this for you automatically.

3. Analyze your campaign results regularly

As your marketing campaign grows and develops, you need to analyze its effectiveness carefully.

One of the most valuable tools marketers can use is to set clear, strict deadlines and tangible goals for marketing initiatives.

Do not just aim for an increased conversion; aim for specific numbers in single measures. Properly naming your campaign goals sets your brand on potential success with each new initiative.

If a new campaign is performing well, you can identify which KPIs improve. If the new campaign does not meet the projected goals, you can see which statistics are underperforming and responding accordingly.

4. A / B tests different campaigns

Marketers do not live in a vacuum. Everyone often brings their unique experience and perspective to the table. That human element can bring advertising to life, but it can also create a kind of cognitive bias that we cannot always identify internally.

Therefore, I recommend that brands and marketers test two different marketing campaign approaches, especially if this is their first major campaign.

Maybe there’s a comic iHeartRadio ad you want to make, but you’re worried it’s not going to resonate with your target audience. Maybe you’m worried that your simple iHeartRadio ad will not stand out in a sea of ​​dynamic competitor ads. This is the time to test all the ideas.

As long as you are set clear, tangible goals and to track the data, each experiment is a learning opportunity. Test every assumption you make about campaigns. Gather more and more data to gain a better understanding of what your audience is responding to.

Once you have identified winning strategies, you start optimizing.

5. Use strong, clear CTAs

It’s hard enough to connect with a target audience, but making a conversion in conversion is one of the biggest challenges marketers struggle with, iHeartRadio or otherwise.

When you have a compelling GTA, you should focus on words that evoke emotion or enthusiasm. Simple things like adding an exclamation mark can make a big difference.

Link your CTA with a compelling reason to take the next step forward. It requires a little awareness on your behalf. For example, move this potential customer into the sales funnel or simply further down marketing pipeline?

Find statements that match the commitment needed to make calls as soon as potential customers reach the next stage. You know you’ll do it right if you have a low bounce rate.

What the actual language you want to use, here are some options you can use in your ad:

Join now.

Join for free.

Join for free for one month.

Start today.

Claim your free trial.

Closure

The most frustrating part of using a new marketing platform is the learning curve.

iHeart AdBuilder was apparently designed with this issue in mind, and took the confusion and guesswork out of radio advertising and replaced it with something that was accessible and effective.

If your business needs a local boost, or if you want a new way reach your target audience, AdBuilder may be just the tool you need.

Are you considering radio advertising? What kind of audiences do you want to focus on?