Global Barrier Coated Flexible Paper Packaging Market Size - Forecasts to 2026

The dominant players of the market are Nippon Paper Industries, BASF, Solenis, Ahlstrom Munksjo OYJ, Mitsubishi Paper Mill, Westrock Company, Billerudkorsnas AB, International Paper Company, Graphic Packaging International, DOW Chemical, Upm-Kymmene OYJ, Sappi Ltd, Stora Enso OYJ, Mondi Plc, Gascogne Group, Metpro Group, PG Paper Company Ltd, Feldmuehle, Nordic Paper, and other companies.

/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The findings reviewed by GME stated that the Global Barrier Coated Flexible Paper Packaging Market will expand with a CAGR value of 7.2 percent from 2021 to 2026. Extensive research & development programs, the advent of innovative polymer solutions and proactive & smart packaging, the ever-growing e-commerce industry, the sustainability objective, and increasing demand for intelligent printing are the primary emerging fields and technologies that are propelling the market ahead and contributing to synchronizing with the dynamic demands of the customer. Furthermore, there is an increasing demand for goods that can give exceptional levels of safety to products, notably in the food and beverage industry. Also, the industry is being assisted by a strengthened economy and the augment of the impoverished technologies. Hence, these factors will act as catalysts for the barrier coated market to be growing rapidly during the forecast period.



On the other hand, demographic lifestyle modifications, quickly evolving customer tastes, and the advent of modern technologies have reduced the need for conventional packaging. Throughout the forecast period, these considerations are projected to boost the worldwide barrier coated flexible paper packaging market. The growing consumer and business owner consciousness, regaridng plastic ban rule, can offer an excellent prospect to develop barrier coated flexible paper packaging solutions.





Browse 159 Market Data Tables and 119 Figures spread through 189 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Barrier Coated Flexible Paper Packaging Market - Forecast to 2026”.

https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/global-barrier-coated-flexible-paper-packaging-market-3164





By Coating Type (Water-Based Coating (Dispersion), Solvent-Based Coating, Wax Coating, and Extrusion Coating), By Application (Packaging [Cups & Lids, Trays, Boxes, Bags & Pouches, Labels, Blisters, Wraps, and Tapes] and Printing), By End Use (Food [Bakery, Confectionery, Snacks, Dairy, Spices, and Sauces], Beverages, Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals, Building & Construction, Electrical & Electronics, and Others [Publications, Automotive, Etc]), By Region (North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, Middle East & Africa); End-User Landscape, Company Market Share Analysis, and Competitor Analysis





Key Market Insights

Globally, as governments and corporations seek substitutes for plastic packaging and foodservice models, such coating materials will play a significant role.

Water-based coating (dispersion) is analyzed to dominate the coating type segment because they are more resistant to high temperatures and have improved air and humidity characteristics.

Water-based coatings are widely utilized in specialty and consumer goods industries as coatings on paper

Packaging is likely to lead in the application segment because they are often used to package and transport a variety of industrial and non-industrial products

The packaging application strives to require multifunctional and flexible barrier coatings for the paper that will assist the product, retailer, and customer

Food is presumed to lead in the end use segment because of the boom in the food delivery industry.

Since package producers in the market are keen to transition to new packaging options, the European region is foreseen to conquer the market.

The dominant players of the market are Nippon Paper Industries, BASF, Solenis, Ahlstrom Munksjo OYJ, Mitsubishi Paper Mill, Westrock Company, Billerudkorsnas AB, International Paper Company, Graphic Packaging International, DOW Chemical, Upm-Kymmene OYJ, Sappi Ltd, Stora Enso OYJ, Mondi Plc, Gascogne Group, Metpro Group, PG Paper Company Ltd, Feldmuehle, Nordic Paper, and other companies.





Major players offering barrier coated packaging solutions:

1. BASF SE:





BASF SE is a company that is engaged in the manufacturing, development, innovation, and marketing of chemicals, agricultural, and healthcare products. BASF SE caters its products and services to more than 190 countries across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America. The company operates more than 390 manufacturing facilities across the Americas, South Africa, and Australia among others. BASF SE operates its R&D facilities in approximately 70 countries across the world. BASF’s barrier coating product portfolio includes Epotal and Ecovio. These are used in covering the major barrier applications i.e. oil, grease and mineral oil, coating. Ecovio has played well in the application area of organic waste bags and agricultural films. The company has adopted key strategies such as expansion of their reach to local areas, developing regions and low-income countries, launch of advanced technologies, collaboration with research partners and distribution partnerships. With a wide spread geographic reach and strong brand image, BASF is one of the leading players in the market during the forecast period.

2. Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd.:





Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd. is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of paper and pulp products. The company is recognized as the industry leader in advanced wound care and a therapeutic biologics company. The company has segmented its business operations into four categories namely the paper and paperboard segment, energy segment, daily-life products segment, and wood products and construction related segment. The company offers a paper based barrier coating against oxygen and flavours namely SHIELDPLUS. Nippon has adopted key organic growth strategies such as bulk production and supply of the barrier coated solution and expansion of the same to most of the developed and developing regions.

3. Solenis:





Solenis is recognized as the leading global producer of specialty chemicals which is focused on delivering sustainable solutions for water-intensive industries, including pulp, packaging paper, and board, among others. The company has a diversified product portfolio including a broad array of water treatment solutions, process solutions, pulp & paper solutions, and monitoring solutions, among others. The company caters its products to numerous industries including mining, biorefining, chemical processing, oil and gas, wood adhesives, and power generation industries, among others. The company contributes in the barrier coating industry through its products such as topscreen biowax-based barrier coatings, topscreen barrier coatings for cupstock, topscreen water repellent barrier coatings, and topscreen oil & grease resistant barrier coatings. The company has adopted both organic and inorganic strategies in order to propogate their products worldwide. Strategies such as product launch, agreement, partnerships and collaborations have catalyzed visibity of the company and their products in the barrier coated flexible paper packing market.





Competitive Landscape:

The barrier coated flexible paper packaging market has witnessed organic strategies such as product launch, product showcase, bulk production and supply chain establishment, etc. Major companies have expanded their footprint and launched their products in Asia Pacific, Central & South America, Middle East, and Europe besides North American countries. Many players are involved in adopting exclusive partnership and distributorship strategies due to which the competition in the market has increased and will be growing rapidly from 2021 to 2026.





Browse the Report @ https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/global-barrier-coated-flexible-paper-packaging-market-3164





Coating Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019-2026)

Water-Based Coating (Dispersion)

Solvent-Based Coating

Wax Coating

Extrusion Coating

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019-2026)

Packaging Cups & Lids Trays Boxes Bags & Pouches Labels Blisters Wraps Tapes

Printing

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019-2026)

Food Bakery Confectionery Snacks Dairy Spices Sauces Trays

Beverages

Cosmetics

Pharmaceuticals

Building & Construction

Electrical & Electronics

Others Publications Automotive







Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019-2026)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico





Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of CSA





Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA









Website: Global Market Estimates

Contact: Yash Jain Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com Phone Number: +16026667238