Hot Sauce Market to Reach USD 4.38 Billion by 2028; Increasing Demand for Organic Products with High Nutritional Profiles to Boost Growth, Says Fortune Business Insights™

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global hot sauce market size is set to gain momentum from the increasing launch of premium and innovative products by renowned companies to attract more customers owing to their high functional superiority. In January 2020, for instance, Dabka introduced its new chilli sauce made of ghost peppers, cumin spice, garlic, onion, Californian sun-dried tomatoes, and Roma tomatoes. It would provide rich tastes of classic Mediterranean cuisines. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in a new report, titled, “Hot Sauce Market, 2021-2028.”

The report further states that the market size is projected to grow from USD 2.71 billion in 2021 to USD 4.38 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 7.1% in the forecast period. It stood at USD 2.54 billion in 2020.





Stay-at-home Norms to Surge Demand amid COVID-19 Pandemic Worldwide

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in the implementation of social distancing norms and complete lockdowns across the globe. As people are staying at homes, the demand for hot type of sauces has increased rapidly owing to the rising need to cook restaurant-like dishes. But, unavailability of workforces and shortages of raw materials are set to affect the market negatively. We are providing authentic research reports to help you take unique business decisions for improving sales.





List of top hot sauce manufacturers operating in the global market are;

The Kraft Heinz Company (Pennsylvania, United States)

McCormick & Company Inc. (Maryland, United States)

Campbell Soup Company (New Jersey, United States)

Unilever PLC. (London, United Kingdom)

Conagra Brands Inc. (Illinois, United States)

McIlhenny Company (Louisiana, United States)

Southeastern Mills, Inc. (Georgia, United States)

Hormel Foods Corporation (Minnesota, United States)

Baumer Foods, Inc. (California, United States)

T.W. Garner Food Company (North Carolina, United States)





Segments:

High Demand for Spicy and Bold Flavors to Drive Tabasco Pepper Sauce Segment

Based on the distribution channel, the market is segregated into mass merchandisers, specialty retailers, convenience stores, online retail, and others. By type, it is divided into tabasco pepper sauce, habanero pepper sauce, jalapeno sauce, sweet and spicy sauce, and others. Out of these, the tabasco pepper sauce segment generated 22.62% in terms of the hot sauce market share in 2020. This growth is attributable to the rising demand for combination, spicy, and bold flavors.





Report Coverage:

The report contains four notable tasks in estimating the present size of the market. Extensive secondary research was conducted to gather data about the peer market. Our next step included primary research to determine these sizing, projections, and findings with several industry experts. We have also used bottom-up and top-down approaches to calculate the market size.





Drivers & Restraints:

Rising Inclination of Youngsters towards Peppery and Spicy Food to Aid Growth

The rapid globalization and increasing young population worldwide is set to augment the hot sauce market growth in the near future. Food choices of youngsters are evolving constantly and they are increasingly shifting towards spicy and peppery flavored food items. At the same time, the surging consumption of fast food because of the busy lifestyles of people living in urban areas is also set to propel growth.

Consumers nowadays are looking for organic, non-GMO products that are highly nutritious. However, fluctuations in the prices of raw materials, such as jalapenos, chilli, pepper, and tomatoes on account of the COVID-19 pandemic may hamper growth.





Regional Insights:

Increasing Diversification in Food Flavors to Help North America Dominate

Geographically, North America held USD 1.13 billion in 2020 in terms of revenue. The region is anticipated to retain its dominant position throughout the forthcoming years on account of the rapid diversification in food flavors that has made chilli sauce a staple in the American kitchen.

In Asia Pacific, the expansion of the foodservice industry, especially in India and China, has made it remain in the second position in 2020. South America is expected to grow significantly backed by the rising usage of hot sauces in a wide range of food products, such as grilled seafood, sandwiches, pizzas, and others.





Competitive Landscape:

Key Players Focus on Introducing Novel Products to Compete with Their Rivals

The global market houses numerous prominent companies that are presently focusing on launching innovative products to cater to the high consumer demand. Some of the others are also engaging in the acquisition strategy to broaden their presence.





Below are the two latest industry developments:

March 2021 : Barbecue Cart unveiled Saucy’s Southern Premium, taking the proprietary barbecue and wing sauces and infusing them with THC distillate. It was taken from RIZE concentrates to enhance flavors.

: Barbecue Cart unveiled Saucy’s Southern Premium, taking the proprietary barbecue and wing sauces and infusing them with THC distillate. It was taken from RIZE concentrates to enhance flavors. November 2020: McCormick & Company Inc. acquired Cholula Hot Sauce®, a manufacturer of premium Mexican hot sauce from L Catterton. It would help the company to expand its product offerings for foodservice operators and consumers.





Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Overview on the Parent Market Supply Chain Analysis Industry SWOT Analysis Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Mergers & Acquisitions, and New Product Launches Market Analysis and Insights (in Relation with COVID-19) Impact of COVID-19 on the Market Supply Chain Challenges due to the Pandemic Potential Opportunities Due to COVID-19

Global Hot Sauce Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Type (Value) Tabasco Pepper Sauce Habanero Pepper Sauce Jalapeno Sauce Sweet and Spicy Sauce Others By Distribution Channel (Value) Mass Merchandisers Specialist Retailers Convenience Stores Online Retail Others By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued…!





