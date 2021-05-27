Cell Lysis Market 2021 | Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Revenue, Competitive Landscape, Analysis, Forecast Report

Key Prominent Players Covered in the Cell Lysis Market Research Report Are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd , Cell Signaling Technology, Inc. , Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. , QIAGEN , Beckman Coulter, Inc. , BD

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global ” cell lysis “ market size is projected to grow at an excellent pace owing to the increasing prevalence of cancer worldwide, states Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled “Cell Lysis Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Instruments, Reagents & Consumables), By Cell Type (Mammalian Cells, Plant Cells, Bacterial Cells, Others (Yeast/Algae/Fungi)), By Application (Protein Isolation, Cell Organelle Isolation, Nucleic Acid Isolation, Others), By End-User (Academics & Research Institutes, Hospitals & Diagnostic Labs, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027”.

According to the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) under the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2018, the global burden of cancer grew to 18.1 million new cases and 9.6 million deaths. Cancer is classified as a chronic disease, requiring heavy medication and different therapies. During cancer treatment, cancer cells break down and die and release various substances into the patient’s bloodstream. If these substances are released rapidly, the kidneys are unable to remove them out of the body, leading to cell lysis, which can have toxic effects on the body such as seizures, arrhythmias, and multi-organ failure.





To prevent such adverse events, intense research is being undertaken by academic institutions, government bodies, and private research organizations to develop cell lysis methods that can control the death rate of cancer cells. Controlled release of toxic substances from these cells will enable the body’s natural mechanisms to effectively eject these materials fromthe body and restore the health of the patient.

List of Key Players Profiled in the Cell Lysis Market Report:

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Cell Signaling Technology, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

QIAGEN

Beckman Coulter, Inc.

BD

The recent coronavirus outbreak has brought major businesses to a standstill. Due to travel bans, companies in this sector are likely to take a huge hit in the coming years. Ultimately, the rapid spread of the disease has urged governments to take strict measures. The report includes the impact on Covid-19 pandemic on the global market and discusses how major companies are coping with this.

Reduced Funding for Biomedical Research amid COVID-19 to Stall Market Growth

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused major disruptions in the funding plans of some of the largest biomedical research organizations in the world. For example, in April 2020, Cancer Research UK (CRUK), the charity organization that funds most of the cancer research conducted in the UK, announced that it will have to cut its research budget by 10% due to the coronavirus. Furthermore, it expects its fundraising income to fall by 20% in 2020-21, a decline of £120 million. In the same month, Canada’s foremost cancer research funding agency, the Canadian Institutes of Health Research, announced the cancelation of a major funding round for 2,300 investigators. The Canadian Cancer Society, on the other hand, forecasts that its donations will drop by CAD 100 million as businesses are undergoing a severe downturn because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The development of cell lysis treatments will inevitably suffer from such research spending cuts and affect the growth of the market in the immediate future.

Heavy Investments in Biomedical Research to Propel the Market in North America

North America is expected to lead the cell lysis market share in the forthcoming years owing to the massive investments by research institutes in the region in the field of biomedicine, biotechnology, and healthcare. For example, even amid the coronavirus pandemic, the American Cancer Society approved 79 research and training grants, amounting to USD 36 million in 2020.

In Europe, the market will be mainly driven by the rising prevalence of chronic conditions and an increasing geriatric population. In Asia Pacific, on the other hand, increasing prevalence of cancer, improving healthcare facilities, and expanding funding for medical research will fuel the regional market growth.





Strategic Acquisitions by Key Players to Fuel Market Competition

With cell-based research and therapies gaining traction in the medical & healthcare industries, key players in this market are directing their investments towards strengthening their portfolios with advanced offerings. Companies are, therefore, making strategic acquisitions to bolster their product lineups, expanding their market footprint in the process.

Industry Development:

November 2020: Beckman Coulter Life Sciences inked an agreement to purchase a German micro-bioreactor manufacturer, m2p-labs. According to Beckman Coulter, the acquisition complements its existing product portfolios dealing in cell health, laboratory automation, and liquid handling.





What are the key segments in the market?



By Product Type

Instruments

o High-pressure Homogeniser

o Sonicator

o French Press

o Microfluidizer

o Bead Mill

o Others

Reagents & Consumables

By Cell Type

Mammalian Cells

Plant Cells

Bacterial Cells

Others (Yeast/Algae/Fungi)

ByApplication

Protein Isolation

Cell Organelle Isolation

Nucleic Acid Isolation

Others

By End-User

Academics & Research Institutes

Hospitals & Diagnostic Labs

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Others

By Geography

North America (USA, Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)





