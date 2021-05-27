Motorized Quadricycle Market to Hit USD 1,869.6 Million by 2028; Rising Launch of Fuel-efficient and Eco-friendly Vehicles to Bolster Growth: Fortune Business Insights™

Top Players Covered in the Motorized Quadricycle Market Research Report Are Renault (Paris, France), Ingersoll Rand (Milwaukee, U.S.), Yogomo (Shandong, China), Textron (Rhode Island, U.S.), Italcar Industrial S.r.l. (Turin, Italy), Polaris Inc. (Minnesota, U.S.), Yamaha Golf-Car Company (Georgia, U.S.), Bajaj Auto (Pune, India) and other key market players.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Motorized Quadricycle Market Size| 2021 Covid-19 Impact On Automotive Industry Global Analysis By Size, Trends, Growth, Share, Business, Key Players, Merger, Statistics, Competitive Landscape, And Regional Forecast To 2028 is latest study published by Fortune Business Insights. The global motorized quadricycle market is set to gain momentum from the increasing investment of OEMs in research and development activities. They are striving to enhance the passenger’s safety by launching environmentally friendly and fuel-efficient vehicles. Tesla, for instance, introduced a new feature named Navigate on Autopilot in 2018. It enables the car to navigate, accelerate, change lanes, or decelerate on its own. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™, in its report, titled “Motorized Quadricycle Market, 2021-2028.” As per the report, the market size is projected to grow from USD 901.5 million in 2021 to USD 1,869.6 million in 2028 at a CAGR of 12.1% in the forecast period. It stood at USD 839.1 million in 2020.

The Motorized Quadricycle Market report offers an in-depth analysis of the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient industry and the demand drivers by highlighting information on several aspects of the market.

Information given in the research report pertains to different technological advancements introduced in recent years, which allows for a meticulous analysis of the industry and offers a more comprehensive understanding to the readers.





A List of Prominent Motorized Quadricycle Companies Profiled in the Report:

Renault (Paris, France)

Ingersoll Rand (Milwaukee, U.S.)

Yogomo (Shandong, China)

Textron (Rhode Island, U.S.)

Italcar Industrial S.r.l. (Turin, Italy)

Polaris Inc. (Minnesota, U.S.)

Yamaha Golf-Car Company (Georgia, U.S.)

Bajaj Auto (Pune, India)

Regional Insights

Rising Initiatives by EU to Introduce Compact Vehicles will Favor Growth in Europe

Geographically, Europe earned USD 568.5 million in 2020 in terms of revenue. This growth is attributable to the increasing number of initiatives taken by the European Union (EU) to encourage the adoption of compact and environment-friendly vehicles. It would help in reducing traffic congestion on streets. Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is dominated by China as the country’s government has propelled the usage of these quadricycles to reduce traffic and environmental problems. People in this country are rapidly adopting L6e and L7e vehicles.

The outbreak of covid-19 in the global market has made companies uncertain about their future scenario as the prolonged lock-down finds a serious economic slump. The latest survey on COVID-19 Outbreak-Global Motorized Quadricycle Market is conducted to provide hidden gems performance analysis. Essential growth factors and study of Basis points [BPS] have been discussed in the following report. Research Report explains a detailed overview of market dynamics, segmentation, product portfolio, business plans, and the latest development in the industry.

COVID-19 Pandemic: Disruptions in Euro 5 Model Development to Hinder Growth

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has compelled regions, such as North America and Europe to think of adopting a measured approach, especially in the automotive sector. It has paralyzed retail business activities and disturbed the development of Euro 5 models. Several manufacturers are struggling because of their pre-existing lack of technical and financial resources. Our research reports would help you get a complete picture of the motorized quadricycle industry.





Segmentation-

Heavy Quadricycle Segment Procured 78.04% Share in 2020: Fortune Business Insights™

Based on the type, the market is bifurcated into light quadricycles (L6e) and heavy quadricycles (L7e). Out of these, the heavy quadricycle segment generated 78.04% in terms of the motorized quadricycle market share in 2020. It is set to grow steadily backed by the increasing shift of people towards these vehicles as they can easily transport goods even in heavy traffic.

Report Coverage-

The report provides an accurate assessment of various customers’ journeys related to the market, regions, and segments. Besides, it offers several customer impressions about industrial liquid coating and its usage. The analysis takes a closer look at their fears and pain points across multiple customer touch points. Stakeholders can improve customer engagement with their own companies.

This report focuses on Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Global Market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level markets. For the historical and forecast period to 2026, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global market.





Drivers & Restraints-

Increasing Need to Reduce a Vehicle’s Weight will Augment Growth

Numerous manufacturers worldwide are nowadays trying to develop lightweight motorized quadricycles for reducing emissions and enhancing performance of the vehicle. OEMs are also investing in technologies that will be able to reduce the weight of vehicles. The European Regulation Act, for instance, declared that the weight of these quadricycles should not exceed 750 kg. However, as per Euro NCAP, these vehicles couldn’t provide the required passenger safety even at a speed of 50kmph. It may hamper the motorized quadricycle market growth in the near future.

Competitive Landscape

Key Companies Focus on Unveiling New Products with Innovative Features to Intensify Competition

The market possesses a wide scope for innovation and major companies are leaving no stone unturned to make the most of this opportunity. To meet the constantly changing consumer preferences, they are introducing state-of-the-art vehicles featuring unique designs and improvements. This is helping them to broaden their customer base and maintain visibility in the market. Below are the two latest industry developments:

February 2020 : Citroen launched a motorized quadricycle named Ami for providing safe and cheap personal mobility amid the COVID-19 pandemic in the U.K. In France, it costs 6,000 Euros. But, the company is planning to initiate subscription or sharing plans for owners.

: Citroen launched a motorized quadricycle named Ami for providing safe and cheap personal mobility amid the COVID-19 pandemic in the U.K. In France, it costs 6,000 Euros. But, the company is planning to initiate subscription or sharing plans for owners. April 2019: Bajaj Auto unveiled Bajaj Qute in India in CNG and petrol variants. It will be available in all the retail outlets of the company. The company aims to target commercial auto-rickshaw drivers so that they can upgrade their vehicles.





Segmentation

By Type

• Light Quadricycle (L6e)

• Heavy Quadricycle (L7e)

By Application Type

• Commercial

• Household

By Propulsion Type

• Internal Combustion Engine

• Electric

By End-Use

• Golf

• Leisure

• Industrial

• Others

By Region

• North America

o By Type

o By Application

o By Propulsion Type

o By End-Use

o By Country

• Europe

o By Type

o By Application

o By Propulsion Type

o By End-Use

o By Country

• Asia-Pacific

o ByType

o By Application

o By Propulsion Type

o By End-Use

o By Country

• Rest of the World (Type; Application; Propulsion Type; End-Use, and Country)





